8 WWE stars who could join forces with Bobby Lashley after MVP's injury

Bobby Lashley has shown over the last three-and-a-half years that he is one of the most dominant singles competitors in WWE. However, despite his singles success, it cannot be denied that The All Mighty always works better when he has people alongside him.

From September 2018 to April 2019, Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship twice with Lio Rush by his side. After an eight-month romance angle with Lana, the 45-year-old joined forces with MVP in May 2020 to form the hugely successful Hurt Business group.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joined The Hurt Business in July 2020 and September 2020, respectively, before both men were kicked out in March 2021.

Moving forward, it looks as though MVP will no longer appear alongside Lashley on RAW. WWE announced this week that the veteran suffered a broken rib after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton, ruling him out “indefinitely.”

WWE announced this week that MVP suffered a broken rib after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton, ruling him out "indefinitely."

With MVP seemingly off television for a while, let’s count down seven people who could realistically join forces with Bobby Lashley in the near future.

#8 Keith Lee could join forces with Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee has not appeared on WWE television in recent weeks, but the former NXT Champion is still a man in demand.

Big E defeated Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on this week’s RAW, bringing an end to The All Mighty’s 196-day reign with the title. Following his victory, Big E told Robbie Fox that he is interested in defending his title against WWE Superstars like Lee and Goldberg.

The new WWE Champion is not the only person who has expressed an interest in working with Lee. In February 2021, Bobby Lashley said in an interview with TV Insider that The Limitless One would be a perfect fit for The Hurt Business.

“Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to break out, as are others,” Lashley said.

Lee disclosed in August that his five-month absence between February and July was due to a heart scare which prevented him from training. He has not competed in a televised match since defeating Karrion Kross on the August 2 episode of RAW.

