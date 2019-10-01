8 WWE stars who could join Team Hogan and Team Flair at Crown Jewel

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 304 // 01 Oct 2019, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

This week's season premiere episode of WWE RAW saw the first match announcement for WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel PPV taking place in Saudi Arabia on Halloween night.

The event will feature Ric Flair vs Hulk Hogan in the form of a 5 on 5 tag team match pitting 5 WWE stars representing Team Flair and 5 WWE stars representing Team Hogan. It was announced on RAW that Randy Orton will captain Team Flair, and Universal Champion Seth Rollins will captain Team Hogan, which will see Baron Corbin added to Flair's team, and Rusev added to Hogan's team.

The match took shape on RAW when Ric Flair fired some harsh shots at Hulk Hogan during a MizTV segment and said he might have played second fiddle to Hogan where the money is concerned, but in the ring, Ric Flair plays second fiddle to no one.

Given the above, let's take a look at four WWE stars who could join Team Flair at Crown Jewel, and four WWE stars who could join Team Hogan.

#8 Chad Gable could join Team Hogan

Chad Gable

Prior to this year's WWE King of the Ring tournament, Chad Gable was all but a forgotten name in WWE, having been used sparingly on main roster television despite being a talented in-ring performer.

That all changed for Gable when he was announced as a participant in the King of the Ring tournament, made a surprising run all the way to the tournament finals. It was predicted early on that Gable would likely be eliminated by Shelton Benjamin in the first round, but Gable proved the doubters wrong and had a fantastic showing in the tournament, but losing to Baron Corbin in the finals.

With King Corbin already set to join Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel, it would make sense for Chad Gable to join Team Hogan to face his King of the Ring nemesis one last time.

1 / 7 NEXT