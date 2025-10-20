8 WWE Superstars who could enter a tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision on last week's WWE RAW, and it is believed that the creative team had to book the shocking angle to write The Visionary off television due to his reported shoulder injury. If that is indeed the case, the World Heavyweight Championship could be vacated this week.

Last week, CM Punk became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Title by defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match. With Rollins seemingly out of the picture, The Second City Saint's opponent could be decided by a tournament.

Since Punk has a guaranteed title shot, his place is secured in the bout for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship. To decide who faces The Best in the World, these eight superstars could participate in a tournament to potentially receive an opportunity to compete for the world title:

#8. AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently locked horns with his longtime rival, John Cena, at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite being unable to secure the victory, The Phenomenal One's performance was nothing short of incredible and had fans buzzing. The veteran's inclusion in a potential tournament to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship would add more prestige and credibility to it, while giving Styles a major spotlight he deserves.

#7. Gunther

Gunther was last seen at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. The Ring General has been sidelined due to a nose injury since then. If the Austrian is cleared to compete, his inclusion in the potential tournament would be a no-brainer. Not only would he receive an opportunity to regain the World Heavyweight Title, but it could also be against the man who dethroned him.

#6. LA Knight

LA Knight is on a quest to win his first world title in WWE. If there is a tournament that could get him closer to his goal, The Megastar will find a way to be in it. Moreover, CM Punk has been mocking Knight for never winning a world title. Therefore, the former United States Champion may have extra motivation to participate in the tournament, as he could get a shot at winning the World Heavyweight Championship against his rival.

#5. Jey Uso

After seemingly parting ways with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, Jey Uso will likely refocus on his goal of regaining the World Heavyweight Title. While he failed to become the number one contender last week, a tournament could be the second chance he needs to get back to the top. Moreover, The YEET Master is one of the most popular stars on the red brand, making his participation in the potential tournament very likely.

#4. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso has something to prove to fans and to his family that he can be a successful singles star as well. Big Jim's inclusion in the potential tournament to get a shot at the World Heavyweight Title could add more drama, especially if Jey Uso is involved as well.

#3. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker seemingly has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship. The Dog of WWE held up the title after turning on Seth Rollins. With The Visionary sidelined, Breakker is the top heel of the red brand. Hence, if there is a tournament that could crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, the 27-year-old is likely to participate.

#2. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed could serve as Bron Breakker's insurance policy to ensure the World Heavyweight Title stays in The Vision. The Aus-zilla scored one of the biggest wins of his career at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. He could now carry this momentum into the potential tournament to determine CM Punk's opponent for the world title.

#1. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

The current situation has presented a perfect opportunity for Roman Reigns to re-enter the title picture. The OTC has been at odds with The Vision since the faction's formation, and also has unresolved issues with the number one contender, CM Punk. Therefore, his inclusion in the potential tournament for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship makes sense.

