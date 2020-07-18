There is no doubt that every single WWE Superstar is multi-talented in their own right. While some come from a background of football playing, others have excellent mic skills that add to their overall on-screen character.

Several WWE Superstars, such as The Honky Tonk Man and Elias are good at playing guitar and singing, while women like Lilian Garcia and Mickie James have even recorded their own music albums!

On the other hand, men like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Batista took portraying their characters on screen to a whole new level and became great actors thanks to the acting talent that they possessed.

While we know of several such Superstars with great talents, there are others who have very unique talents and skills out of the ring which has largely remained hidden over all these years.

In this article, we will take a look at 8 such Superstars who have managed to master a skill or talent and have kept it away from the public eye for most of their careers.

#8 Zelina Vega

My champion shimmy ❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/BFoR6M5ZF1 — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 31, 2019

There is no better on-screen manager in WWE right now than Zelina Vega. The WWE Superstar is ensuring that she keeps the true spirit of managing talent alive, and after having a successful lengthy tenure with Andrade, WWE has started trusting her with other talents too.

Vega will likely go down in history as one of the best female managers/valets of all time alongside Miss Elizabeth and Marlena. That shows just how good she has been over the years during her time in NXT followed by RAW and SmackDown.

While we are well aware of Vega’s talent on the mic, we must also note that her good acting skills got her a part in the movie Fighting With My Family in which she played the character of AJ Lee.

The WWE manager is really good at belly dancing!

NEW #YouTube VID:



Poison Ivy Cosplay! Watch me create this costume and belly dance to her song in Batman & Robin🍃💋https://t.co/18kYEW7G2m pic.twitter.com/hPkI82nsMR — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 4, 2017

That’s not all, as Vega believes her real hidden talent is her belly dancing skills that are near flawless. Along with that, Vega is known to be a great cosplayer, a talent not many possess. Her cosplaying skills along with her belly dancing moves are what make her one of the most unique individuals in all of WWE!

This adds to the list of things Vega can do apart from being an intense manager on-screen that will likely push the careers of several deserving WWE Superstars.