WWE Superstars are comprised of some of the most highly trained professionals in the wrestling industry today. The company's Performance Center is known to churn out some of the best talent in the world. Since its inception, the WWE PC has helped the company spot the best wrestlers and given them their chance on television. However, most of WWE’s top talent has come into the company with a lot of prior training and experience.

Most of the current WWE Superstars have been taught by legends and former wrestlers while others have trained under current WWE Superstars.

Ronda Rousey is one of the bigger names who came into the company recently. She was helped in her first days by Brian Kendrick and Natalya. Meanwhile, several other Superstars were given their initial training by current WWE wrestlers.

Let's look at 9 Superstars in WWE today who were trained by fellow Superstars.

#9-7 WWE Superstars Finn Balor and Killian Dain trained Nikki Cross, Mark & Joe Coffey

Nikki Cross is one of the most prominent women in WWE today. She is a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Alexa Bliss.

Cross hails from Scotland, a country that is close to Finn Balor’s homeland, Ireland. This has allowed the former member of Sanity to learn a lot from The Prince of NXT who has trained the WWE Superstar in the past.

Before joining WWE, Cross was a part of World Wonder Ring Stardom. Her Stardom profile reads as follows:

“Nikki Storm began her training and career in Glasgow, Scotland in 2008. She was trained by Damian O’Conner and has also been taught at various seminars at the SWA school by Robbie Brookside, Prince Fergal Devitt, Johnny Kidd and Paul Tracey. She made her debut with the Scottish Wrestling Alliance in September of 2008.”

Prince Fergal Devitt is the former ring name of Finn Balor, who has helped several current WWE Superstars learn the art of wrestling. However, the main man who helped Cross learn the ropes is none other than her husband, Killian Dain (Damian O'Connor).

On the other hand, brothers Mark and Joe Coffey are two of the toughest WWE Superstars in NXT UK today. The two men hail from Scotland, and WWE has noted that they were both trained by Dain and Balor. Mark Coffey’s WWE profile reads as follows:

“Trained by the likes of Killian Dain and Finn Bálor and molded in Japan’s Zero1 Dojo, this onetime rugby player is as tough as they come. Coffey has competed all over Scotland, Ireland and Japan, amassing tag team and singles championships along the way.”

Balor has been instrumental in training some of the best wrestlers competing around the world today in his own academy. Dain, on the other hand, has also helped train the three Superstars.