8 WWE Superstars with the most wins at Survivor Series

WWE's annual November pay-per-view Survivor Series brings friends and foes to compete in the traditional Survivor Series match. In recent years, RAW and SmackDown have been pitted against each other to determine brand supremacy.

Of course, other matches also take place, including Champion vs. Champion matches or even title matches depending on particular storylines. It all comes together to deliver one exciting night of action.

That being said, let's take a look at eight WWE Superstars with the most wins at Survivor Series.

#8 Shawn Michaels has seven wins at Survivor Series

Allan @allan_cheapshot

Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.

[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV:Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV: Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] https://t.co/fFj8Gi35dt

Shawn Michaels had an illustrious WWE career and an outstanding record at Survivor Series. The superstar has competed in several elimination matches and title matches at the event.

The Heartbreak Kid scored some huge victories at the event, but none more infamous than the Survivor Series 1997. The night will be forever remembered as the night of the "Montreal Screwjob."

Bret, "The Hitman" Hart, was on his way out of the company to join WCW and was not willing to drop the title to Shawn. A secret plan was devised on that infamous night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Vince McMahon legitimately double-crossed Hart live on-camera, allowing Michaels to win the WWE Title.

It wasn't all controversy, as Michaels won his first world championship since returning from a severe injury at Survivor Series 2002. He defeated five other superstars inside the first-ever Elimination Chamber match to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

#7 The Big Show has eight wins at Survivor Series

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts The first person to defeat Brock Lesnar in WWE was Big Show at Survivor Series 2002. The first person to defeat Brock Lesnar in WWE was Big Show at Survivor Series 2002. https://t.co/6srcsVaqPP

The Big Show is one of the most dominant and most powerful WWE Superstars of all-time. No wonder he has claimed eight wins at the Survivor Series. "The World's Largest Athlete" takes no prisoners when he steps in-between the ropes.

As well as being a part of the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches over the years, his biggest win came in 2002 in singles action. The Big Show became the first superstar to defeat Brock Lesnar since his unbeatable arrival into the company that year.

With Paul Heyman's help, Big Show captured the WWE Championship and stunned the fans at Madison Square Garden.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy