8 WWE Superstars who have won awards outside the wrestling industry

WWE Superstars are versatile individuals who not only make it big in the wrestling ring but also aim to be successful in other fields. There have been Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Mojo Rawley who entered the world of pro wrestling after a stint in football.

On the other hand, there are several WWE Superstars who’ve ventured into Hollywood and found decent success there. Brock Lesnar left WWE in his prime to follow his dream of featuring in the NFL, and then tried his hand at mixed martial arts. While he wasn’t too successful in football, he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship while competing in the octagon.

On the other hand, Ronda Rousey walked into WWE with several medals, awards, and championships under her belt thanks to her vast experience in karate and mixed martial arts.

Similarly, several WWE Superstars have won major awards for their work outside the squared circle.

In this article, we will look at 8 WWE Superstars who’ve won major titles and awards outside the wrestling industry.

#8 Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

EXCLUSIVE: @MickieJames can't wait to represent her heritage when she enters the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/QUb9IIZwBu — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

Five-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James will go down in history as one of the best female Superstars of all time. James defied all odds to claim her place at the top of the women’s roster for a substantial amount of time, and she is still part of the WWE roster.

While James has made a big name for herself in the wrestling ring, it isn’t the only place where she’s left a mark. The WWE Superstar is also a singer who released her first country album titled Strangers & Angels in 2010. She followed up her first album with Somebody's Gonna Pay in 2013.

That’s not all as James won the 2017 Native American Music Awards for her single “Shooting Blanks.”

WWE issued the following press release after her win on their official website:

“To say Mickie James had a memorable night at the 2017 Native American Music Awards would be an understatement. On top of being honored as the newest member of the NAMA Hall of Fame and performing at the event, James also won the event's award for Song/Single of the Year for her track "Shooting Blanks."

So grateful!!! Thank you @carissportsfndn d#for all the amazing work you do for our youth! #NativeAmericanHeritageDay https://t.co/saQxRiq3Y9 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 27, 2020

James was also inducted into the NAMA Hall of Fame on the same night, making it an even sweeter victory for the Superstar.