9 Current WWE Superstars who were suspended in real life and why?

The WWE Universe was surprised by the announcement this week on SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi had been suspended after walking out of Monday Night RAW.

The two women are not the first stars to be suspended for no-showing events and are not the first superstars to be suspended by the company.

The following list looks at just nine current WWE Superstars who the company has suspended in the past and the interesting reasons why.

#9/8. Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely earlier this week after the two women walked out of a live episode of Monday Night RAW. This week has been filled with rumors surrounding their contract status and WWE future, but either woman is yet to comment publicly following RAW.

Naomi has since removed all references to the company from her Twitter and Instagram bios, while Sasha Banks has been removed from the opening of WWE's main roster shows. Reports suggest that the two women were negotiating their contracts at the time of their exit, which makes their futures uncertain at present.

#7. Bobby Roode

WWE @WWE

wwe.com/article/robert… WWE has suspended Robert Roode and Eddie Colón (Primo) each for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company's talent wellness policy. WWE has suspended Robert Roode and Eddie Colón (Primo) each for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company's talent wellness policy. wwe.com/article/robert…

Bobby Roode has recently been wrestling on the NXT brand after a stint as Tag Team Champion alongside Dolph Ziggler. Roode is the most recent star on this list to be suspended back in 2019.

Roode and former star Primo Colon were suspended in December 2019 for their first violation of the company's Wellness Policy. At the time, Roode wasn't seen as a big star, and his absence was easily covered, which allowed him to slot back on-screen easily after he sat out his 30-day punishment.

#6. Dolph Ziggler

WWE @WWE Dolph Ziggler suspended for 30 days http://tinyurl.com/43oxnf Dolph Ziggler suspended for 30 days http://tinyurl.com/43oxnf

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of WWE for more than a decade, and in that time, he has accomplished some impressive feats. The former world champion has won the Money in the Bank, several Tag Team Championships, and mid-card titles, but back in 2008, he was also suspended.

Ziggler was suspended for 30-days for violating the company's Wellness Policy, and after sitting out his suspension, he was able to make his return and continue to dominate his division. Ziggler has won the world title since his return to the company and is currently seen as a veteran while competing on NXT.

#5. Randy Orton

WWE @WWE wwe.me/bg1ud BREAKING: WWE Superstar Randy Orton suspended 60 days. Full details on WWE.com BREAKING: WWE Superstar Randy Orton suspended 60 days. Full details on WWE.com: wwe.me/bg1ud

Randy Orton is a former 14-time world champion and one of the longest-tenured superstars in the company at present. Orton has evolved throughout his career, and over the past decade, he has been able to become a much more well-rounded person and athlete.

In his early career, Orton didn't have a great reputation and was suspended by WWE several times after violating the company's wellness policy.

Orton himself opened up about his second 60-day suspension in 2006 on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions.

“My problems came to a head when I decided to smoke a joint and someone smelled it and stooged me off. You know who you are, so if you’re reading this, thanks. But I also had a few outbursts of anger on the road. I get loud and verbally abusive. But I’ve nipped that part of me in the bud. I attended an anger management clinic in Atlanta. It cost $15,000 for a four-week stay. I had to live down there on the campus. The first week I was there, I was like, OK, I’ll do what I have to do to get out of here.” But then I started to realize, wow, I was wrong in a lot of these situations." Via StillRealToUs

Randy Orton was suspended following WrestleMania 22, where he faced off against Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. Orton was originally supposed to win the match until he was suspended by the company.

#4. Rey Mysterio

Callum MacDougall @MyNamesCyXus

› inside › news

27 Aug 2009 - In accordance with WWE's Wellness Program, effective Wednesday, September 2, Oscar Gutierrez (Rey Mysterio) is suspended for 30 days for ... @Top10Wrestling Rey Mysterio suspended for 30 days | WWE wwe.com › inside › news27 Aug 2009 - In accordance with WWE's Wellness Program, effective Wednesday, September 2, Oscar Gutierrez (Rey Mysterio) is suspended for 30 days for ... @Top10Wrestling Rey Mysterio suspended for 30 days | WWEwwe.com › inside › news27 Aug 2009 - In accordance with WWE's Wellness Program, effective Wednesday, September 2, Oscar Gutierrez (Rey Mysterio) is suspended for 30 days for ...

Rey Mysterio, much like Randy Orton, has become a veteran in the company and is currently working alongside his own son and inspiring the next generation. Mysterio is seen as one of the all-time greats, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't faced setbacks in his career.

Back in 2009, the Master of the 619 was suspended for his first violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. Following his 30-day suspension, Mysterio made his return to the company and entered a feud with Batista. Sadly for Mysterio, three years later, in 2012, he was suspended for 60-days for his second violation.

Mysterio was able to return to the company following almost a year away in 2013 and was able to pick up where he left off.

#3. Paige

Despite not appearing on WWE TV for more than two years, Paige is still contracted to the company and regularly teases that she could be making her return. The former Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2018, just months after she made her return to the company.

Paige had a rough 2016 after being suspended by the company for the first time in August for violating their Wellness Policy. This then led to Paige being suspended for a second time not long afterward before she underwent neck surgery and was away from the company for almost a year.

The former champion was able to get her career back on track when she returned as part of Absolution, before later suffering a career-ending neck injury.

#2. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE at the moment as the Undisputed Universal Champion and has been unpinned since December 2019. The former Shield member has been pushed to the top of the company in recent years, but his career did take quite the hit back in 2016.

It was revealed following his loss to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank that The Tribal Chief had been suspended for 30 days for violating the company's Wellness Policy. Reigns sat out his suspension and later apologized to the WWE Universe and the locker room before returning and picking up where he left off.

#1. Edge

Edge is currently building his own stable on Monday Night RAW after recently turning heel. The Rated R Superstar made his return to the ring back in 2020 after nine years on the sidelines due to a neck injury.

The Hall of Famer's first stint in WWE was very different since he was one of several stars suspended back in 2007 following the Signature Pharmacy scandal. Umaga, William Regal, Chris Masters, Snitsky, Chavo Guerrero, Booker T, Charlie Haas, Funaki, John Morrison, and Mr. Kennedy were all suspended following the scandal in the summer of 2007 after the scandal was exposed.

Edge was able to return to the company after his 30-day suspension and later reclaimed the World Championship before the end of the year.

Edited by Pratik Singh