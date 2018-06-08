9 early SummerSlam 2018 predictions

The dust surrounding the Biggest Party of the Summer is beginning to clear up.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 06:32 IST

SummerSlam comes from Brooklyn on August 19th.

Money in the Bank is the midway between WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and though the event is still a week or so away, the buildup to it is telling us a few things about how the Biggest Party of the Summer will probably shape out.

While big stars like Braun Strowman remain directionless, and John Cena is nowhere in sight, there's still a lot of question marks as to how the final card for August's spectacular will shape up. For other superstars, however, the direction that Money in the Bank has put them on makes their respective roads to Brooklyn far clearer.

With how things have been shaping up so far, the following nine matches are likely to take place in the Barclays Center on August 19th.

#1 The Bludgeon Brothers vs. SAnitY

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aren't walking out of Chicago with the blue straps. Their purpose is to serve as a filler team to build up the credibility of the champions.

The roll-up of doom that Anderson used on Harper this past week was only a poorly-constructed red herring to throw us off of the scent.

In truth, both the Bludgeon Brothers and SAnitY have both been spinning their wheels to fill out the time until SummerSlam gets closer.

With SAnitY recently debuting on the SmackDown house show circuit, their television debut isn't far off, even if the vignettes promoting them have stopped.

After Money in the Bank is over, expect chaos to arrive on Tuesday nights, and from there, a rivalry between SAnitY and the champions to heat up until the big show in Brooklyn.

It will be exactly the feud that the neglected tag team division, which has been more about pancakes than championships since WrestleMania, needs so badly.