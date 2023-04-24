9-time champion could return alongside Bray Wyatt after being excluded from the WWE Draft list

After the official graphic of the WWE Draft 2023 was made prominent, fans quickly noticed Bray Wyatt wasn't on it. The two-time Universal Champion is one of several names to be omitted owing to his recent absence.

Wyatt is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, and there is no telling when he can return to WWE. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was in the same boat until recently. She went on a hiatus to get treatment for basal cell carcinoma and is thankfully in the all-clear now.

However, reports indicate Bliss is waiting for some creative direction before returning to WWE. She, like Wyatt, has been excluded from the Draft graphic. This might be an intentional move to build mystery around Little Miss Bliss. Her return may very well be held off until The Eater of Worlds is cleared.

After months of teasing a reunion through subtle screen changes and visits from Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt might return to WWE together. Their alliance in late 2020 had much potential but was squandered after the three-time RAW Women's Champion betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

However, of course, any potential reunion is subject to Bray Wyatt fully recovering from whatever issue he currently has. Sportskeeda Wrestling continues to wish him well.

Bray Wyatt has already teased a WWE storyline with Alexa Bliss

Following his win over LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble, Wyatt hinted that he and Bliss would get involved with each other. He spoke about a possible angle between the two during the post-show press conference:

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that," said Wyatt.

While neither Alexa Bliss nor Bray Wyatt has wrestled a televised match since the Rumble, their eventual returns could lead to an unholy reunion. Perhaps, the former WWE Champion's return may finally lead to the creation of the 'Wyatt 6' stable. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

