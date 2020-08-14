9 WWE dream matches that were pitched but didn't happen

Is WWE the place where dreams come true? Some WWE Superstars would like to think so.

In the years that professional wrestling and its status as the place of scripted sports entertainment, fans have gathered around in stadiums and at home to watch matches that defied the odds.

Dream matches like The Rock vs. John Cena happens once (or twice) in a lifetime

Over the years, dream matches come once in a while, whether that would be The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan, or Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg. There have been countless times where the impossible became possible.

At all times, sometimes ideas get lost in the shuffle, and those possible dream matches never come to fruition. Some of these matches include some fan favorites that were discussed behind the scenes but just never happened.

So, here are some fantastic dream matches that were pitched but never happened.

#9 Bret Hart vs Kurt Angle - WrestleMania 20

A dream match for the ages (Pic Source: WWE)

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. While not the most entertaining on the mic, he truly lived the gimmick as a clear-cut champion who came to wrestle. Bret Hart let his work speak for itself in the ring and rarely gave a lousy match.

Advertisement

Stone Cold Steve Austin got over because of Bret Hart in the now-famous WrestleMania 13 match, with Ken Shamrock as the referee. He gave Austin one of the best matches of his career, and he indeed was the excellence of execution.

Much like Hart, Kurt Angle's in-ring ability outmatched some of the others on the roster. His amateur wrestling background allowed him to put on matches that proved to be exhilarating and entertaining. But, fans clamored for a Hart vs. Angle match as they never crossed paths due to Hart departing for WCW.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Angle revealed that he approached Bret Hart about a possible dream match, but Hart declined. He said:

"So, I understood why Bret didn't want to do it. Because he had the stroke and he had a lot of bad luck, you know, some things happened that made it medically difficult for him to come back and be at his very best. I told him, you know, listen, you didn't even have to bump at all. I'll do all the bumping and he was like, 'Nah, it won't be the Bret Hart match that I want to be and I can't do that."

It would be interesting to think these two WWE Legends almost met for a match at WrestleMania. How impressive would that have been in the long run?