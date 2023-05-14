Triple H took over head booking duties in WWE last summer after Vince McMahon briefly retired. The Game was promoted to Chief Content Officer of the company.

In that short amount of time, morale among stars improved, as did storyline continuity and match quality. Several stars released during the mass cuts of the pandemic were re-signed, from Karrion Kross to Dakota Kai and Bronson Reed.

Vince McMahon worked his way back to WWE as executive chairman in January 2023 to facilitate a sale. Triple H, however, has still been the final word in booking decisions.

Since eyes are always on WWE, many wrestling personalities from outside of the company have praised The Cerebral Assassin and his professionalism in the new role.

Below are five such instances of outside personalities praising The Game during his time in charge.

#5. Diamond Dallas Page is a WCW Legend

DDP gave Triple H a high-five for one of the best angles in wrestling history.

The Master of the Diamond Cutter has popped up in AEW a couple of times over the last few years. His DDP Yoga inspired stars like Scott Hall and Jake Roberts to get their lives back in order.

DDP praised The Game's bookings as head of Creative, namely the Bloodline/Sami Zayn angle, as well as how he has used Logan Paul for big events like WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been a part of the industry since the 1980s, so his words carry some weight.

#4. Eric Bischoff booked for TNA and WCW

Eric Bischoff has been all over the industry over the last few years.

Eric Bischoff may have appeared to announce a few draft picks during the 2023 Draft, but he's not a full-time employee of WWE. He's made sporadic appearances for both WWE and AEW over the last few years.

Since he knows a thing or two about booking a huge wrestling promotion, it's not a surprise that he gave some credit to a star who helped bring down WCW.

Bischoff said that things transitioned so smoothly because of Triple H and his team's ability to plan stories out without fear of the scripts being torn apart. Not having to look over his shoulder allowed for better long-term planning from ongoing angles.

#3. NJPW's Will Ospreay is a fan of Triple H

One of the top names in New Japan Pro Wrestling over the last few years has been Will Ospreay. He leads the United Empire faction in NJPW and has won various Championships.

Ospreay is also one of the top wrestlers in the world who has both criticized and praised things in WWE. One of his kinder comments lauded Triple H's taking over for Mr. McMahon.

While shocked by the leadership change, the former multi-time NJPW Champion praised it while also lauding how The Game was so aware of the industry "outside of his bubble" of WWE. The signings of international stars like Asuka, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura are proof of his scope.

He has also enjoyed how The Cerebral Assassin handled things during the transition. Acknowledging things outside of the WWE bubble has improved the product.

#2. Rocky Romero was thankful for Triple H's professionalism

An obvious conflict of interest occurred with Karl Anderson once he and Luke Gallows rejoined the WWE in the early fall of 2022. Anderson still held the IWGP Openweight Championship when he signed a new deal to return to WWE under Triple H.

A scheduling conflict prevented Anderson from defending the title as planned since WWE had a show booked in Saudi Arabia on the same day.

Romero mentioned that Triple H was extremely helpful in coordinating a date for Anderson to return to NJPW and drop the title.

At WrestleKingdom 17 on January 4, 2023, Tama Tonga won the belt from Anderson. He also noted that despite being "extremely busy," The Game made sure to always keep in contact.

#1. Jim Ross has seen it all in wrestling

Ross is a legend of the wrestling business.

Jim Ross called a lot of matches while Triple H was an active Superstar. More recently, he's called the action for WWE's biggest rival, AEW.

Despite being employed by the competition, Good 'Ol JR has heaped both praise and backhanded compliments on the former wrestler. On his Grillin JR podcast, Ross gave his thoughts on the leadership change.

One of the greatest announcers of all time said that despite likely getting some "free passes" for being new, Triple H is doing "a good job of getting the pieces he wants in their places." Ross also said The Game was "the right guy for the job."

