5 WWE superstars who work better as faces

The term for heroic and fan-favorite characters in the world of WWE is "Babyface," often shortened to "face." Faces such as Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan and John Cena have found success in WWE, with the longest and heftiest world championship reigns in the company.

Certain wrestlers excel in playing both a hero and a villain. For example, Bayley started off as a beloved face but soon transformed into a scathing heel without much complication. However, some WWE superstars are better off as faces, as they feel uncomfortable playing the heel.

Such superstars are highly adored and cheered by the WWE Universe. Here is a list of five such superstars.

#5 Former WWE US Champion Sami Zayn

Zayn has shown enough potential as a heel throughout his WWE career, be it in partnership with frenemy Kevin Owens or as a documentary filmmaker screaming probable conspiracy theories against him. However, Zayn's initial stint as a face in NXT, overshadowed his work as a heel.

Sami Zayn was an incredibly respected face, known as the heart and soul of NXT. His matches against the likes of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and his NXT Championship wins are still fresh in fan recollections. If Zayn returns as a face in the main roster, he will win over the spectators with his fighting spirit, with the audience singing his catchy entrance song in no time.

