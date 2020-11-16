5 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar praised in real life 

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will go down in pro wrestling history as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle. Lesnar made his dominant debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 18 in 2002 and became the biggest Superstar in the company in a matter of months. The exits of the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin had a lot to do with that for sure, but Brock Lesnar's aura was such that there was no way he wasn't going to become a megastar.

Lesnar's first stint in WWE didn't last long, but his return in 2012 kicked off one of the most successful runs of any Superstar in the company. Lesnar has always been a social pariah and likes to keep his distance from other folks. In this list though, we will take a look at five times he went out of his way to heap praise on a fellow WWE Superstar, something that he rarely does.

#5 R-Truth

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on RAW and the latter announced that The Beast was going to enter the 2020 Royal Rumble match. A week later, R-Truth of all people interrupted the duo and made Brock Lesnar laugh his guts out with his hilarious comedic timing while delivering his promo. After Lesnar hit an F5 on Truth, he had nothing but praise for him backstage.

After that segment is over we’re in the back and Brock was laughing, he said, ‘Bro, we got to do something together. There’s something there. I don’t know what it is, but there’s something there.’ We left it there, but I know we can always pick it up. That was one of the highest moments of my career, right there. … To have Brock Lesnar say ‘we gotta do something’ it was very appreciated, for myself, to my ego, and to my time spent in the business. Brock pretty much — he gave it a hug.”

Brock Lesnar's last appearance was at WrestleMania 36

Unfortunately, we didn't see another bit featuring Brock Lesnar and R-Truth. Lesnar disappeared following his WWE title loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, and it was later revealed that he isn't under a contract with the company anymore. Here's hoping that Brock Lesnar returns someday, and we get to see these two men get involved in a short program on WWE TV.