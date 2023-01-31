A musical tag team, the ultimate security guard - 5 Directions for Rick Boogs following his return on WWE RAW

Rick Boogs made his triumphant return to WWE tonight during RAW and defeated The Miz. The two-time 24/7 Champion, unfortunately, suffered an injury during Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at the biggest event of the year.

The injury happened as Boogs attempted to pick up both The Usos at the same time, and the 35-year-old suffered a torn quadriceps. Now that he is back and better than ever, Boogs can finally become the WWE Superstar he was destined to be.

Listed below are five directions for Rick Boogs following his return on WWE RAW:

#5. Rick Boogs can team with Elias in WWE

Elias has had a bizarre run on the main roster, and 2022 was no different. The Drifter disappeared and his younger brother, Ezekiel, showed up in his absence. Ezekiel was simply Elias with a shaved face, but nobody besides Kevin Owens noticed. Elias has since returned but is rarely featured on WWE television anymore.

He briefly teamed up with Matt Riddle after Randy Orton suffered an injury. However, Riddle was then written off of television after a brutal attack from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Boogs and Elias could bond over their musical talents and form an entertaining duo on the red brand.

4. He could start a feud with Elias

Rick Boogs essentially took everything that made Elias popular and added a ridiculous amount of energy to it. He is a one-man hype train, while The Drifter is far more laid back and prefers to insult the audience most of the time.

Elias may loathe Rick Boogs for overshadowing him as a musician in the company and could look for revenge following his return. The two could square off in a Music City Street Fight the next time WWE rolls into Nashville.

#3. Boogs could reunite with Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently a part of the WWE SmackDown roster, but trades can happen. The WWE Universe saw this when Triple H traded Rey Mysterio from RAW to SmackDown in exchange for Baron Corbin and JBL last year. The two could also reunite if WWE were to hold a draft shortly.

Boogs and Nakamura were an entertaining tag team that many fans got behind. The Usos are extremely vulnerable following the Royal Rumble. Jimmy Uso walked out of The Bloodline after their brutal attack on Sami Zayn.

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura might have a golden opportunity to become champions if they reunite as a tag team.

#2. Adam Pearce's security guard

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open. Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open. https://t.co/xuYEmAlhwr

WWE Official Adam Pearce seems to have his hands full as of late. The authority figure recently fired Bobby Lashley, only to reinstate him days later. It was a rash decision after The All Mighty put his hands on a referee, and thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

There is a brawl problem as of late, and Rick Boogs may solve that. Another brawl happened tonight on RAW between Edge and The Judgment Day, resulting in Pearce and several hapless security guards trying to break it up.

Boogs can serve as Pearce's muscle and efficiently break up any unwanted brawl during RAW or SmackDown.

#1. Rick Boogs could challenge for a singles championship

Eric Bugenhagen @rickboogswwe It’s official…Ricky B of the Boogs Cruise is setting sail to win this years ROYAL RUMBLE It’s official…Ricky B of the Boogs Cruise is setting sail to win this years ROYAL RUMBLE https://t.co/rvqGNOBHj2

Rick Boogs may decide that 2023 is his year and shoot for the stars. The 35-year-old is entering the prime of his career and could attempt to break out on his own. It is highly unlikely that he would challenge Roman Reigns, but the United States Championship isn't out of the question.

Austin Theory is currently the champion, but his days may be numbered heading into the Elimination Chamber. Boogs could pose a challenge to anyone holding the title and feed off the crowd's energy during a title match.

It would be a great story if Boogs puts everything together and has a career year in 2023.

