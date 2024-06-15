A new stable must emerge at WWE Clash at the Castle to guide The Unholy Union to victory 

The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are set for the biggest match of their careers at the WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday (June 15). The two Scottish stars will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Triple-Threat tag match. They will face champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, as well as other challengers Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be underdogs in their homeland of Scotland at OVO Hydro in Glasgow. They should have the odds stacked in their corner when the NXT faction Gallus makes a shocking appearance. Joe, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang must make their main roster debuts to help The Unholy Reign win the tag titles.

Gallus isn't too preoccupied with NXT and could help freshen up WWE's main roster. They are veteran stars with plenty of experience and could be an interesting addition to WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown.

WWE Clash at the Castle would be the perfect setting for a new Scottish faction. The group could be a force to be reckoned with on the blue brand, which is relatively light regarding factions compared with the red brand.

The Unholy Union conjures up a plan to win the titles at WWE Clash at the Castle

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have struggled to make an impact since arriving on the main roster in May 2023. While in developmental, they were regarded as one of NXT's most exciting tag teams, but that hasn't been replicated on SmackDown.

The two Scots have a golden opportunity to kickstart their careers on a big stage by winning the titles. However, their underdog status and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's megastar status mean a clean victory is probably out of the question.

The Unholy Union could contact Gallus for a helping hand and used their Scottish connection to get them on board. The brand split has been relatively insignificant as of late, with several main roster stars heading to NXT.

Gallus could step up and help two compatriots win on home soil. They could also make the most of Clash at the Castle's not being a one-brand-only designated PLE.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill remain strong despite losing their titles

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have arguably been the most dominant Women's Tag Team Champions in history. They won the titles at Backlash: France by defeating Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The duo are two megastars and main event players in the women's division. They shouldn't be getting pinned at Clash at the Castle, so Gallus' interference helps them remain strong.

Alba Fyre or Isla Dawn could pounce on a distracted Shayna Baszler or Zoey Stark to pick up the win. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could then chase the titles and become frustrated, leading to their inevitable future singles match.

WWE's main roster could do with additions

WWE boasts a vast main roster, but it recently lost Becky Lynch after The Man's contract expired. The Irish star has gone on a hiatus, and it's unclear when she'll return.

Ricochet was obliterated by Bron Breakker on this week's WWE RAW and suffered 'multiple upper body injuries.' This was done to write him off TV, as he's reportedly set to depart when his contract expires next month.

Thus, there is room for more NXT talent to arrive on the main roster, and Gallus fits the bill. They are a group of bruisers who could have entertaining feuds with the likes of The Street Profits or The Bloodline.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been floundering on SmackDown, and it's time they made a big move to become a must-watch talent. A new Scottish supergroup could achieve this and a tag team title reign.