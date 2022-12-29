A Nightmare, WWE Hall of Famer - 4 Stars who appeared for AEW and WWE in 2022

Since AEW was formed in 2019, it has become a destination for those looking to work outside of WWE.

Several stars released by WWE showed up in AEW, including Malakai Black, Keith Lee, Ruby Soho, and Miro.

The record-setting roster cuts of the last two years made it possible to wrestle for both promotions in the same year. While Triple H has tended to sign more stars than he has released since taking over, there is still a crossover.

Since both promotions are always looking to sign big names, the trend of wrestling for both AEW and WWE in the same year can continue. Here are four such performers who completed the feat in 2022.

Note - William Regal would have made the list, but he was released at the beginning of January. He technically worked for NXT back then, but was not used during the 2.0 reboot. Fast forward to the end of 2022, and he's rumored to be rejoining WWE in a backstage role after requesting his release from AEW.

#4. Cole Karter started in WWE as Troy "2 Dimes" Donovan

Troy Donovan debuted in April as part of the D'Angelo Family. He and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were the muscle for Tony D'Angelo. The duo competed in various matches, especially against Legado Del Fantasma.

In June 2022, Donovan was released while still a featured member of NXT 2.0. He reportedly failed a drug test and was sent on his way. Shortly after that, he started appearing on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

He aligned with the Factory, which didn't exactly bode well for his prospects. Going by Cole Karter, his reveal as an attacker of Darby Allin was met with minimal interest during an episode of Dynamite.

#3. Parker Boudreaux had lofty expectations on his shoulders

The man formerly known as Harland has been a part of factions in his career.

Touted as "the next Brock Lesnar," Parker Boudreaux signed with WWE developmental in 2021. He debuted alongside Joe Gay in October during the 2.0 reboot. His look changed as he sported a shaved head and a sleeveless vest.

Going by Harland, he wrestled a few squash matches as he learned on the job alongside Gacy. Expectations were very high for Boudreaux due to the Lesnar comparisons.

He wasn't progressing as fast as officials had hoped, so he was released in the spring. Boudreaux started appearing on Dark and Dark: Elevation shortly thereafter as a member of Ari Daivari's Trustbusters group.

The group had a limited ceiling, so he recently emerged as part of Swerve's group after attacking Keith Lee on Dynamite last week.

#2. Jeff Jarrett has wrestled for many companies in his career

Double J is still going strong in 2022.

Despite being over 50, Jeff Jarrett is still in great shape for his age. While he didn't wrestle for WWE in 2022, he did have an important role. At SummerSlam this year, he officiated the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between the Usos and The Street Profits.

SummerSlam 2022 was in Nashville, so an appearance by Jarrett was sure to get a huge pop. He called the match down the middle but ended up leaving in the fall. In early November, he debuted in AEW by attacking Darby Allin.

Jarrett instantly aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. Lethal and Jarrett wrestled as a team on the latest episode of Rampage.

#1. Cody Rhodes left AEW for WWE earlier this year

Rhodes could be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in 2022 as he left the company he helped create. Along with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and the rest of the Elite, Rhodes helped establish AEW in 2019.

He never won the AEW World Championship but was always a top star for the promotion. Rhodes and the rest of the Elite had little crossover in their angles toward the end of his run.

The American Nightmare opted to return to WWE, as he could not come to terms on a new deal with Khan. It marked the first big defection from AEW to WWE.

Rhodes was instantly hailed as a returning hero and had some of the best matches for WWE in 2022. His return from injury is highly anticipated, as he could be a favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble.

