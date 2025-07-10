A returning John Cena to make sure that top WWE Superstar doesn't get his hand raised? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

John Cena could destroy a top WWE Superstar's chances of winning his match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Seth Rollins will face LA Knight in a singles match in Atlanta, Georgia, this Saturday.

The 17-time World Champion, who was last seen at Night of Champions 2025, could interfere in the bout and attack The Visionary. In the process, he could cost Seth Rollins the match, helping LA Knight claim a much-needed victory.

The reason Cena may attack Rollins is because of what The Architect did at Night of Champions. The Visionary tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between The Franchise Player and CM Punk. However, Cena prevented it by taking out the referee before nailing an Attitude Adjustment on Seth.

The potential loss could derail Seth Rollins' quest to gain ultimate power. Knight, on the other hand, may get on a roll if he beats Seth this weekend. Knight has shown immense potential as a top guy on multiple occasions, but the former US Champion has never received a sustained push.

A win against The Visionary could solidify The Megastar as a main-event player. That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

LA Knight wants to face John Cena during the latter's Farewell Tour

The 17-time World Champion announced at last year's Money in the Bank PLE that he would embark on a 12-month Farewell Tour in 2025. After this announcement, many WWE Superstars expressed their desire to face The Greatest of All Time inside the squared circle.

One such superstar is LA Knight. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast last year, The Megastar stated that he would love to face John Cena. The SmackDown Superstar also revealed that he ''might just know'' The Unseen 17 a little bit, as they have fought shoulder to shoulder before.

He said:

"I would field that challenge, for sure. With him being my tag partner, I might just know him a little bit. You talk about the greatest of all time and what some might call the future.''

If this story bears fruit, this could be a blockbuster rivalry. Both superstars are over with the crowd and are brilliant on the microphone.

A rivalry with Cena can finally put LA Knight on a pedestal that fans feel he deserves to be on. It will also give John a new challenge against a superstar who can match him on many levels.

