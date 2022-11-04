A shocking return; new champion crowned? - 6 best fan theories from WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel airs live this Saturday from Saudi Arabia. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Several other titles will be defended throughout the night, with Bray Wyatt scheduled to make an appearance. There have been rumored returns and many theories in the WWE Universe of what could go down at the premium live event.

Below are some of the best theories from WWE fans ahead of Crown Jewel.

#6. The first member of the Wyatt 6 is revealed

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @reigns_era Maybe the first member of this Wyatt 6 will finally be revealed @reigns_era Maybe the first member of this Wyatt 6 will finally be revealed

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules last month. Since then, he has cut a couple of ominous promos on SmackDown and was interrupted by a mysterious figure known as "Uncle Howdy."

Bray's name on Twitter remains Wyatt 6, and the WWE Universe is anxiously awaiting the reveal of the faction. Crown Jewel may finally be the day the first superstar of Wyatt 6 is revealed.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will feature an "insane" spot

#WWERaw Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley about to have an insane spot at Crown Jewel. You can just feel a shocker is incoming. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley about to have an insane spot at Crown Jewel. You can just feel a shocker is incoming.#WWERaw

Brock Lesnar returned to the company during an episode of RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. The assault directly led to Bobby losing his United States Championship to Seth Rollins a few minutes later.

The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate will clash this Saturday at Crown Jewel. Some fans believe the match will have a crazy moment or two between the behemoths.

It is not hard to believe that will be the case after Brock drove a tractor down to the ring at SummerSlam.

#4. Omos and Braun Strowman will shock the world

Mega2211 @BexKaiToniTime When Braun and Omos pull this off at Crown Jewel, then what? When Braun and Omos pull this off at Crown Jewel, then what? https://t.co/W8g8DCv1FS

Omos vs. Braun Strowman might not be everyone's cup of tea, as a wrestling veteran recently predicted that the match will be "rotten." However, one fan posted a GIF of wrestling giants Kane and the Big Show pulling off an acrobatic sequence during an old episode of RAW.

What if the Monster of All Monsters and the Nigerian Giant pull off a similar move this Saturday at Crown Jewel? While most fans aren't expecting much from this match, a moment like this would hype both superstars coming out of the premium live event.

#3. Logan Paul will win the title to help WWE's social media numbers

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia It will pain me if WWE makes Logan Paul win the WWE title off Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this Sunday.



It seems they want to leverage on his social media numbers & strengths. It will pain me if WWE makes Logan Paul win the WWE title off Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this Sunday. It seems they want to leverage on his social media numbers & strengths.

As noted earlier, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul this Saturday at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief is closing in on 800 days as world champion, while Logan is heading into the third match of his wrestling career.

The Head of the Table is heavily favored to retain his titles in the match. However, some are concerned that the company could give the title to the YouTuber because of his incredible social media numbers and mainstream media appeal.

#2. It was Sasha Banks' hand all along

Slizzer Bladez @SlizzerBa @Codchrist89 @chelsea_jvo Anyone fail to realize this is Sasha Banks hand and Asuka is wearing a Naomi Glow lai around her clearly they are hinting at their return as being Crown Jewel @Codchrist89 @chelsea_jvo Anyone fail to realize this is Sasha Banks hand and Asuka is wearing a Naomi Glow lai around her clearly they are hinting at their return as being Crown Jewel

In a recent promotional image, the WWE made a hilarious error and photoshopped the wrong hand on the Women's Tag Team Championship. One fan suggested that it wasn't a mistake and that the mysterious hand belonged to Sasha Banks.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company on the May 16th episode of RAW and left the Women's Tag Team Championship behind. Asuka and Alexa Bliss captured the titles on the latest episode of RAW. They will defend the belts against Damage CTRL in a rematch on Saturday.

Wrestling fans are hoping that the Boss & Glow will finally return at the premium live event this weekend and go after the titles they never lost.

#1. Beth Phoenix evens the odds against Judgment Day

Edge battled Finn Balor of the Judgment Day at Extreme Rules in an 'I Quit' match. Balor picked up the victory after Rhea Ripley threatened to hit Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, with a con-chair-to. After Edge said, "I quit," Rhea slammed The Glamazon's head with a steel chair anyway.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to WWE to reform The O.C. with AJ Styles. The group is feuding with the Judgment Day, and the two teams are set to battle at Crown Jewel in a six-man tag team match.

Ripley has tortured Luke Gallows on back-to-back episodes of RAW. She planted the big man with a massive slam two weeks ago and followed it up with a low blow this past Monday. Some fans believe Beth Phoenix will return to seek revenge and even the odds this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

