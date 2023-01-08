A Wholesome Reunion, Unwavering Desire - 5 Ways Sami Zayn could betray Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns clearly has a soft spot for Sami Zayn, even though he isn't related to him by blood. The Tribal Chief has surrounded himself with his family over the past few years and has had the unwavering support of his kin. This has helped Reigns in reaching news heights and becoming the biggest star in the business today.

Zayn was the man who was pinned on the final episode of WWE SmackDown of 2022 and it meant that Reigns' record of not losing any match via pinfall in three years was over. Reigns had a right to be mad, but after he lost his temper with The Honorary Uce, he went on to apologize.

Paul Heyman even seems to have warmed to Sami Zayn, which gives the impression that The Underdog from The Underground's run with The Bloodline might come to an end soon.

#5. Sami Zayn costs Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

At some point, Roman Reigns will lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but if Sami Zayn doesn't do anything as part of the match to help him, then it could be seen as him costing The Tribal Chief the title. Zayn is often at ringside interfering in matches on his behalf and at some point, Adam Pearce will decide that Reigns will have to defend the title in a match where his family could get him disqualified or even cost him his title.

There are so many scenarios where Sami Zayn could interfere in the match and it could go horribly wrong and appear like an accident when he has done it on purpose. Zayn is so much smarter than The Bloodline thinks and he will remember all the times that Roman Reigns has belittled him and might use it against The Head of the Table at some point.

#4. Sami Zayn finally stands up to Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion who went head-to-head with the authority on SmackDown just a few short years ago. There's no way that Zayn isn't already plotting the way he will betray Roman Reigns.

If Sami finally stood up to The Tribal Chief and told him that he is his own person and shouldn't have to back him up all the time, this could become an issue. Zayn hasn't won a title since joining forces with The Bloodline and it appears that Reigns is the only person who has benefitted from his addition to the group, which could finally become too much for Sami, who clearly has Championship goals.

#3. Zayn turns The Bloodline against Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman appeared slightly different this week when he spoke to Sami backstage and noted that he still loved him even though he was having some issues with Roman.

This could have been a small tease that Zayn could be winning over The Bloodline and turning them against their leader. Solo Sikoa is already one of Zayn's closest friends and now Paul Heyman could be moving sides too. Could Zayn be looking to do more than just betray Roman? Is he planning to take his place as The Head of the Table?

#2. Sami Zayn helps Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a bond that can never be broken. The two men grew up together and fight like family. Zayn has been in The Bloodline for around a year and still isn't as close to Reigns as he was with Owens.

Deep down, Zayn knows that The Prizefighter is his real family and at The Royal Rumble, he could finally decide that enough is enough and he wants out. Zayn needs to show his cards as part of a huge event because his addition to The Bloodline has kept the story fresh for several months and now his turn has become hotly anticipated.

#1. Zayn finally decides that he wants a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

As previously noted, for Sami Zayn, it doesn't appear as though the pros of being in The Bloodline outweigh the cons. Zayn will want a shot at that Championship at some point and the fact that Elimination Chamber is in his hometown next month makes it the perfect place.

Zayn could ask for a shot and be denied, which could then lead to him forcing Roman Reigns to hand him a Championship match, but their bond and their friendship will be over.

Do you think it will be Sami Zayn who finally turns on Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes