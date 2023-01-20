The first domino of wrestling free agency fell at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 as former WWE star Sasha Banks debuted under her new name, Mercedes Moné. The beginning of a given year is always full of moving parts regarding wrestling free agents, and Moné kicked things off in 2023.

Talented Luchador Dragon Lee, who has appeared for NJPW, ROH, and many other promotions, was the first big name to sign with WWE. Karl Fredericks, a Young Lion for New Japan, also signed with the NXT brand.

With January already half over, more dominoes will continue to fall each week. One easy indicator of a big signing will be the Royal Rumble. If a rumored free agent shows up at WWE's next Premium Live Event, fans will have an answer. AJ Styles is one of the most recent free agents to make a shock debut at the event.

There are talented performers on the free-agent market each year. Here are predictions for where the following six free agents will sign. Jay White and Brian Cage could possibly become free agents next month, so they are not included.

#6,5&4. Free agent quick hits - Colby Corino, EJ Nduka, Kylie Rae

Smiley Kylie is back in the wrestling world!

Kylie Rae had a WWE tryout at the end of 2022. She also faced Dana Brooke on the December 15 episode of WWE Main Event. Smiley Kylie has already left both IMPACT and AEW abruptly.

Either promotion could welcome her back, but if Triple H is in charge, he should quickly give her a contract. She has a defined face character similar to Allie in IMPACT and Bayley in NXT. Chelsea Green is reportedly back with WWE but is awaiting creative.

Colby Corino might not be as big a name as some others, but reports have stated that Colby is heading to WWE. His father, Steve Corino, works as a trainer and producer at the Performance Center in Orlando.

EJ Nduka was also released during the pandemic but has the size and athleticism to be a player in WWE. The Judge had a decent run in Major League Wrestling, winning the MLW World Tag Team titles.

AEW doesn't book its monsters the best, as they usually fall to the smaller faces. Going to NXT seems like the best spot if both sides can agree.

Predictions: Rae, Corino, and Nduka eventually sign with WWE.

#3. Sami Callihan's current deal is up at the end of January 2023

There hasn't been any news of Callihan agreeing to a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He's currently embroiled in an ongoing angle to join The Design. Callihan has won the IMPACT World Championship before but hasn't tasted gold in quite some time.

The Death Machine won't wrestle circles around people like Daniel Bryan, but he has credibility due to his willingness to compete in all types of matches. Callihan also has a defined character that could work anywhere.

If he doesn't re-sign with IMPACT, the Stamford-based promotion should look to sign him. He could be a great addition to NXT while battling The Schism, Bron Breakker, or big hosses like Von Wagner and Dijak. He'd get lost in the shuffle in AEW like other former IMPACT wrestlers Brian Cage, Allie, and Kiera Hogan have.

Prediction: Sami Callihan goes back to NXT.

#2. Will Nick Aldis join AEW, WWE, or head to IMPACT Wrestling?

Nick Aldis became the lynchpin of the rebooted version of NWA. He reigned as its Champion for well over two years. Aldis opted for free agency at the beginning of 2023. His character can work anywhere as he portrays a proper gentleman with respect for the craft. The character can work as a heel or a face.

The most sensible move would be to rejoin IMPACT with this character. He spent his time in IMPACT under Dixie Carter, but Scott D'Amore has righted the ship over the last few years. Aldis could be booked alongside his wife, current Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Like Callihan, Aldis would get lost in the shuffle in AEW. All Elite Wrestling pushes a select few stars like Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Adam Page while others filter in and out of the picture.

Going to WWE might be a little better if he works NXT. He could opt against that choice, however, due to how unceremoniously his wife was released during the pandemic.

Prediction: Nick Aldis returns to IMPACT.

#1. Deonna Purrazzo has a big choice to make

Purrazzo has been extremely successful in IMPACT Wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo has done all she can in IMPACT Wrestling, winning both the Knockouts' Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team titles. She could opt to remain in the promotion that booked her as one of the top wrestlers.

While she would do better in the Triple H-led WWE, that landscape could change again when/if the company is sold. Purrazzo seems like someone who could dominate the inconsistent AEW Women's division. She's already appeared for Tony Khan when she was the ROH Women's World Champion.

Adding her would certainly improve a division that usually revolves around Jade Cargill and Britt Baker. Even if they aren't in action, they are either in a promo segment or backstage interview.

The Virtuosa would be treated as one of the division's top women and a believable threat to dethrone any champion.

Prediction: Purrazzo joins AEW.

