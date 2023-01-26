A WWE Royal Rumble 2023 prediction: A win will leave Roman Reigns jaw-dropped

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible show filled with many bone-chilling surprises and mouth-watering prospects for the future. As it marks the beginning of The Road to WrestleMania, The Royal Rumble PLE in Alamodome will set the stage for Mania's biggest rivalries.

In addition to two thirty-person Rumble matches, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens for the third time now, with Sami Zayn being the center of attention in this riveting storyline.

The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline is also the former best friend of The Prizefighter. "The Kevin Owens Problem" thus put him in a peculiar position. Zayn has repeatedly proven his loyalty to the Samoan faction. He stabbed Owens in the back at Survivor Series: WarGames by nearly breaking his jaw to hand his new "family" a massive statement victory.

Unfortunately, Reigns and Heyman have been somewhat skeptical of the former IC Champion's true allegiances heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Zayn's soaring popularity and the pinfall loss to KO and John Cena in a Tag Team Match are the primary reasons for their frustrations. It seems as if The Honorary Uce's days in The Bloodline are numbered.

Come WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The Master Strategist will play a pivotal and potentially game-changing role during Reigns vs. Owens. This is consistent with a Xero News report that suggests that Zayn will get involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match.

"Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in some form."

However, Sami Uso could feel a little extra "Ucey" and pull off double-duty at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 by entering the Men's Rumble. The official field of Superstars who have declared for the melee doesn't include Zayn, but it is far from impossible, especially with all the rumors swirling and his current plight with Reigns.

A popular WWE Royal Rumble 2023 prediction claims that Sami Zayn will pull off a major upset

With The Honorary Uce gimmick, Sami Zayn has revived his career, and the fans are genuinely interested in him. Every time he is out in the ring, the crowd chants "Sami." Hence, the WWE Universe wants to see more of him in the spotlight.

The eviction of Zayn from The Bloodline is inevitable. It may occur as soon as WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where Reigns and his family unleash hell upon the former IC Champion.

Then, the stage would be finally set. Instead of popular favorites like The Rock, Zayn could enter the Rumble match in the coveted number 30 spot and win the whole thing to book a date with his former leader at WrestleMania Hollywood, an astounding turn of events that will inevitably draw the ire of The Head of The Table.

The theory proposed above is consistent with early betting odds, which put Zayn in front of The Rock. Given these odds, he is the second most likely person to win the Royal Rumble match, behind Cody Rhodes.

