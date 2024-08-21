Absent name, major former champion wrapping up his career - 4 WWE stars who could retire Rey Mysterio other than Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE and pro wrestling history. His influence over thousands of wrestlers throughout the past few decades can't be overstated. Rey's impact has been enormous.

The Master of the 619 is a multi-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment, a promotion once known for having larger-than-life stars. He is also one of the most notable luchadors in the history of the sport.

Unfortunately, some will argue that one contribution Mysterio made hasn't been quite as positive: Dirty Dom. Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels in wrestling today, and his ongoing rivalry with his father is one of the most heated rivalries.

Many believe that Dirty Dom will have the honor of retiring his father, but given the animosity between the two, someone else could end up having the honor instead. This article will take a look at a few performers who could potentially be the ones to retire the Hall of Famer instead of Mysterio's son.

Below are four WWE stars who could retire Rey Mysterio, other than Dominik Mysterio.

#4. The absent Dragon Lee could use the boost

Dragon Lee is one of the most extraordinary competitors in WWE today. The Mexican performer can pull off moves in the ring that most can't even fathom, all while also offering incredible and hard-hitting strikes.

While Dragon Lee seemed to have a lot of buzz when he first joined WWE's main roster, the athletic marvel has been lost in the shuffle as of late. While that could be partially related to the fact that he and his partner are expecting a child, Lee's momentum has certainly died down.

If Lee is the one who gets the honor of retiring Rey Mysterio, it would make him a huge star moving forward. Dragon Lee could remain a babyface, and the pair could compete based on respect, with Rey passing down his legacy to the next great babyface lucha star.

#3. Rey Mysterio and CM Punk have a lot of on-screen history

CM Punk is one of the biggest and most controversial stars in modern wrestling history. He infamously left WWE after becoming a multi-time world champion a decade ago, and it led to plenty of bad blood and even legal complications.

The Straight Edge Superstar being back in WWE was something most fans never expected, but he has been back ever since last November. He is currently in a feud with Drew McIntyre, but Punk will inevitably shift his focus to Seth Rollins sooner or later.

Despite being busy, Punk and Mysterio could be the move for Rey's last match. Mysterio influenced The Voice of the Voiceless, and the two had an epic rivalry in the company around a decade and a half ago. Fast forward to when Rey retires; Punk could get the nod to finish Mysterio's career.

#2. Santos Escobar would get a lot of heat from WWE fans

Santos Escobar is the leader of Legado Del Fantasma. While the group featured Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in the past, he is currently instead joined by Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre is chasing after his first-ever championship on WWE's main roster. He will be going one-on-one with his recent rival, LA Knight, on this week's upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Santos hopes to win the United States title.

Escobar has been both a friend and foe of Rey's on-screen over the past year and a half or so. While the two have gone their separate ways for now, Escobar could get a ton of heat as a heel if he is the one to finish Rey's career off for good. Santos would likely receive Dominik-level reactions if he were to take Mysterio out.

#1. John Cena is also retiring

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE superstar of all time. He has picked up a miraculous 16 world title wins and was the face of the promotion for over a decade. Cena has also headlined numerous WrestleMania events.

While Rey Mysterio has discussed possibly retiring from WWE, John Cena has made it clear that he'll be doing exactly that. Cena will return to the sports entertainment juggernaut throughout much of 2025, and he'll then retire at the end of the year.

Fans don't know when Rey will hang his boots up, but there could be a world where Cena and Mysterio retire at the same time. Cena could battle Rey in what would be both of their final matches, and John would likely be the one to stand tall.

