Absent stable needs to return to WWE after 3 months to dethrone The Judgment Day

An absent WWE faction needs to return to dethrone The Judgment Day and claim the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback to become the new champions. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley got involved in the match and sent Kevin Owens crashing through the barricade with a Spear.

Balor and Priest appeared to despise each other after The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st, but those issues seem to be in the past. Every single member of The Judgment Day is currently a champion and is seemingly back on the same page.

However, Hit Row could return and start driving the members of the group apart once again. Top Dolla has dropped several diss tracks during his time in the company and has a lot of material to work with if he ever decides to target the faction. The 33-year-old noted earlier today that Hit Row will be taking the tag titles from the RAW faction the first chance they get.

The group could decide to make their way to RAW and confront the champions in the weeks ahead. Hit Row hasn't competed in a match on WWE television since the #1 Contenders' Gauntlet, which was won by Pretty Deadly on the June 16th episode of SmackDown. A rivalry against The Judgment Day would be a great way to reintroduce the absent stable to fans.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley sends message ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley delivered a message to Raquel Rodriguez ahead of their title match tonight on RAW.

Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback after Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match. Rodriguez will get another opportunity at the title tonight, and Mysterio is banned from ringside.

Yesterday, The Eradicator took to Instagram to send a warning to Rodriguez ahead of tonight's title match and included a devil emoji in her post:

"See you tomorrow Pendeja 😈 #WWERAW #MondayNightMAMI," she wrote on Instagram.

Hit Row returned to the company last year but have been unable to connect with the WWE Universe so far. Only time will tell what the future holds for the faction and if they can get back into the title picture down the line.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between The Judgment Day and Hit Row? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.