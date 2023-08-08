Absent superstar needs to replace Sonya Deville on WWE RAW

A 28-year-old absent superstar needs to replace Sonya Deville as Chelsea Green's tag team partner on WWE RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Championships remain cursed as TMZ reported earlier today that Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL. The injury reportedly occurred during the tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the July 28 edition of SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler entered WWE Money in the Bank on July 1 as tag team champions, but soon they dropped the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who then lost the titles to Green and Deville in their first title defense. It now seems like Chelsea Green will have to find a new partner to avoid vacating the titles.

Tegan Nox returned to WWE last year on SmackDown, but the company hasn't done much with her. She teamed with Dana Brooke on the July 3 edition of RAW as a part of the Tag Team Turmoil match won by Green and Deville.

Chelsea Green likely hasn't made many friends backstage, but Tegan Nox could view this as an opportunity to establish herself on the main roster. Nox could approach Green backstage on RAW and offer to become her new tag team partner moving forward.

Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first championship with Sonya Deville in WWE

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville both won their first championships in WWE when they captured the Women's Tag Team Titles last month.

Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was eliminated immediately by Rhea Ripley but has gone on to become a popular superstar on RAW since her return.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, Green reflected on her first title victory in WWE and claimed it went down perfectly. She noted that her title win with Sonya Deville was eight years in the making.

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. [H/T: F4Wonline]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands several times in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see what the company decides to do with the titles after the unfortunate injury to Sonya Deville.

