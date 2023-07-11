Absent WWE star should return tonight on RAW to reunite popular duo

An absent WWE Superstar should make his return tonight on RAW to reunite a popular duo.

Tonight on the red brand, Tommaso Ciampa will be squaring off against The Miz in a No Disqualifications match. The Miz formerly served as Ciampa's mentor on the main roster, but Tommaso defeated the former WWE Champion in his return from injury on the June 19th edition of RAW.

Before joining the main roster, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were a tag team known as DIY. The duo defeated former superstars The Revival, now known as AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Toronto in 2016. Gargano and Ciampa also had an epic rivalry against each other over the NXT Championship.

There were recent reports that Johnny Gargano was set to miss SummerSlam due to an injury. However, a new update has revealed that Johnny Wrestling is healthy and ready to return to action. His time on the main roster has been very underwhelming thus far, but a DIY reunion would immediately change that.

Ciampa and Gargano worked exceptionally well together in NXT, and they could bring their rare chemistry to the main roster as a tag team. If DIY were to reunite on RAW, they would become a real threat to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Johnny Gargano hasn't been featured lately on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano's last match on WWE RAW took place on May 15th.

The 35-year-old competed in a Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The Battle Royal was won by Mustafa Ali, but the veteran superstar was no match for The Ring General at Night of Champions.

Johnny Wrestling returned to the company last August when RAW visited Toronto. He and his wife, RAW star Candice LeRae, had taken some time away from the company as the couple welcomed a child to their family.

He stated that he chose to return to the company because he wanted to win titles on the main roster and compete at WrestleMania. So far on the main roster, Johnny Gargano has not been able to capture a title and was not booked for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were an integral part of NXT's success but haven't been able to fully connect with fans on the main roster. It would be interesting to see how fans react to a DIY reunion if it were to happen on RAW.

