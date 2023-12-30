Absent WWE Superstar needs to return after 5 months to ruin AJ Styles' title opportunity

An absent WWE Superstar needs to return to television after five months to ruin AJ Styles' title opportunity.

Styles returned to WWE television on the December 15 edition of SmackDown. The former champion had been out of action for a couple of months due to a backstage attack by The Bloodline ahead of Fastlane. Styles was set to team up with John Cena at the premium live event but LA Knight replaced him following the attack.

The Phenomenal One attacked LA Knight during his return two weeks ago and is now set for a marquee match next week on the blue brand. LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will be competing in a Triple Threat match next week, with the winner going on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Omos was formerly in a tag team with Styles but has been off of television since the Slim Jim Battle Royal won by LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023. The big man could make his triumphant return on the blue brand next week and cost his former tag team partner the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

A rivalry with Styles would be a great way to reintroduce Omos to the WWE Universe and would place the 29-year-old in a major rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE legend comments on AJ Styles' new physique

AJ Styles returned to the promotion in phenomenal shape, and a SmackDown legend has claimed that the veteran is just like him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former SmackDown GM Teddy Long discussed AJ Styles' impressive physique. Long noted he and Styles are "gym rats" and working out has become a habit for him.

"I know AJ [Styles], I've known him for quite a while. He's kind of like me. He's a gym rat. You know what I mean? You can't sit around and not do anything with your body, it's ridiculous. After so many years, I don't know about other people, but this has become like a drug to me. This is a habit. If I don't do this, I don't have a great day. My body aches, ok? So when I want to quit hurting, I go to the gym and lift and do my cardio and when I leave, I feel a 100% better." [4:01 - 4:34]

AJ Styles has established himself as one of the best wrestlers on the planet throughout his illustrious career. Only time will tell if he can win the Triple Threat match next Friday night and earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

