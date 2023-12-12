Absent WWE Superstar to replace Charlotte Flair on SmackDown? Exploring potential storyline

An absent WWE Superstar could make her return to the company to replace Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Being a wrestler is one of the greatest jobs on the planet, but unfortunately, injuries are a part of the gig. Charlotte Flair competed in a singles match this past Friday on SmackDown and it resulted in a disaster. The Queen seemingly injured her knee during the contest and was helped backstage following her loss to Asuka.

A new report from PW Insider revealed that Flair was sent home to Florida and has been pulled off the road until the company can confirm the extent of the injury. If Flair is set to miss some time, a former SmackDown Women's Champion could potentially make her return to the company.

Liv Morgan has not competed in a match since the July 17 episode of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the show, and then Morgan disappeared from WWE television.

Morgan could return to SmackDown to replace Charlotte Flair and battle Damage CTRL on the blue brand. She would also have a much better chance against Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship than she would if she returned to RAW and went after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The 29-year-old is still a very popular superstar and she could return for an exciting run following the unfortunate injury to Charlotte Flair.

Natalya wants to see a different version of Charlotte Flair in WWE

WWE RAW star Natalya recently stated that she wanted to Charlotte Flair portray a vulnerable character on television.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya praised Flair as a performer and suggested an interesting storyline for the 17-time champion. The veteran said that she wanted to see Flair be vulnerable on WWE television, and noted that is the one thing fans haven't seen from her.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

Charlotte Flair's injury is a huge setback for the veteran as WWE is getting set for WrestleMania season. Only time will tell how long Flair will be out of action following her injury on SmackDown.

