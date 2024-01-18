Absent WWE Superstar to return after 175 days to align with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown? Exploring potential scenario

An absent WWE Superstar has been away from the ring for over five months but could return to television to align with Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown. The star in question is The Nigerian Giant, Omos.

Bobby Lashley has formed a faction with The Street Profits on the blue brand, but the trio has not found much success as of late. They are called "The Pride" and are currently involved in a rivalry with Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain on SmackDown. The heel faction attacked Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand to make a statement.

Lashley was once a part of a popular group called The Hurt Business, along with MVP, Cedric Alexander, and former superstar Shelton Benjamin. After The Hurt Business broke up, MVP was paired with Omos as his manager. Omos has not competed in a televised match since the Slim Jim Battle Royal won by LA Knight at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

The All Mighty could attempt to reunite with MVP to bring Omos to his new faction on SmackDown. Omos is an imposing superstar and would cause anyone to think twice before starting an issue with The Pride. Bobby Lashley could also serve as another mentor for the big man as he tries to establish himself as a star on the main roster.

Former WWE manager criticizes segment featuring Bobby Lashley on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest take on Karrion Kross' new faction after they confronted Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell criticized Kross' new faction and claimed that they were dead on arrival. He added that he simply does not care that they beat up The Street Profits on SmackDown and claimed that the new group will never sell a ticket.

"I didn't like it. They are trying to take Karrion Kross, do something with him, put him with this other team. I'm gonna have to say that they have the same effect on me as who did I say dead on arrival? The Maximum Male Models. Well, the whole thing, it's still dead on arrival. Nothing's gonna happen, they're not gonna move nothing. I don't think they are gonna sell a ticket. They may unsell some tickets. They're not exciting, and them beating up the Street Profits, I don't care," Dutch Mantell said. [49:48 - 50:32]

Bobby Lashley's new faction debuted last year but has not done anything of note so far. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Pride in the weeks ahead.

