Accomplish The American Dream, fight long-time veteran - 5 possible opponents for WWE's Cody Rhodes in 2023

WWE's Cody Rhodes had quite the up-and-down year in 2022. He began the year competing in All Elite Wrestling, with his status with the company both confusing for fans and seemingly up in the air to those behind the scenes.

After weeks of anticipation, The American Nightmare jumped ship and returned to World Wrestling Entertainment as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. He was then a made man. Rhodes was presented as a top star on Monday Night RAW, but things, unfortunately, went south.

The second-generation superstar injured his arm while in a feud with Seth Rollins. He put on a gutsy and memorable performance at Hell in a Cell 2022 and has been out with his injury ever since.

Rhodes is rumored to be returning at some point in the coming months. After such a crazy 2022, The American Nightmare will likely aim to make a major splash in the company moving forward. This means he'll have some significant bouts with top stars in the coming. What matches could he have in the coming year?

Below are five possible opponents for WWE's Cody Rhodes in 2023.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes IV feels inevitable

Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent in-ring performer of the last decade. He first signed with WWE in 2010 after wrestling independently and in Ring of Honor for five years. In the last decade or so, he's won fifteen titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, including four world titles

As noted earlier in this listicle, Cody's return match was at WrestleMania 38 with Seth Rollins. The two then clashed two more times. Of the three epic fights they had, Rhodes managed to win every single one.

Unfortunately, it could be said that Rollins won the war. He further injured The American Nightmare's damaged right pectoral muscle and sent him packing. When Rhodes returns to action, there's little doubt that he'll want to get his hands on Rollins one last time.

#4. He could challenge Gunther

Gunther in Europe.

Gunther is an Austrian star who has been wrestling professionally for over seventeen years. He signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to become the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion of all time. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

A bout between Cody Rhodes and Gunther feels like the perfect match. The American Nightmare versus the intense and imposing Austrian practically writes itself. Their gimmicks mesh perfectly, but more importantly, their talents will likely mesh perfectly as well.

A fight between the two stars should take place at a major premium live event. A second Clash at the Castle or SummerSlam could be an ideal event for the bout to take place. Will it be for the Intercontinental Championship? Could a world title be involved by then? Only time will tell.

#3. AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes need to wrestle

AJ Styles in Mexico

AJ Styles is a veteran. He first began wrestling almost 25 years ago, in 1998. After competing for WCW, ROH, TNA, and NJPW, he signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. He's held seven titles in the company since, including two world championship belts.

Surprisingly, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have never had a proper match together. When AJ was on the independent wrestling scene, in Japan and wrestling for TNA, Rhodes worked for WWE. When Cody moved to the independent circuit and competed in Japan and for IMPACT, Styles was with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Now the two stars can finally clash in a WWE ring. The two veterans are both beloved and highly respected, making a bout between the two something fans would love to experience. They could clash in a major RAW main event or even at a Premium Live Event. No matter where it takes place, it should happen in 2023.

#2. Cody and Austin Theory could clash over the United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been wrestling for just six years, but has already accomplished a lot. He signed with WWE in 2019 and has been a regular on both NXT and RAW since. Theory is a two-time United States Champion and a former Mr. Money in the Bank.

Cody Rhodes and Austin Theory have only had one match together, which took place on May 9, 2022, during an episode of RAW. Rhodes was seemingly poised to win the United States Championship, but Theory ultimately kept the title thanks to a disqualification loss.

The American Nightmare made it clear that he wants to become a world champion, but he could also become the United States Champion in 2023. A bout between Cody Rhodes and "The Now" could be show-stealing, but fans would unquestionably be behind The American Dream's baby boy.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes need to clash over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is the top dog in all of pro wrestling. He first started wrestling in 2010 and trained in both FCW and NXT. He joined the main roster as part of The Shield and went on to headline numerous WrestleManias. Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The two stars are no strangers to each other. The Shield feuded with the Rhodes Family nearly a decade ago, with some of their tag team matches being show-stealers. Despite their fights in multi-man bouts, the two are yet to have a big singles action.

2023 is the perfect year for that to change. Rhodes made it clear that he wants to live out his family's dream by winning the one title his father never could. Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has the perfect story behind it. The bout should headline WrestleMania.

