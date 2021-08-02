5 dream rivalries still awaiting Adam Cole in WWE

Recent reports have indicated that Adam Cole’s time in WWE could come to an end very soon. The Panama City Playboy joined WWE in 2017 and has since been a cornerstone of NXT.

After leading one of the biggest and best factions in the company’s history, Cole broke up The Undisputed ERA to go on a solo run. At a time when it looked like the superstar would be headed to the main roster, reports suggest that he could be on his way out of WWE.

Adam Cole is expected to become a free agent following SummerSlam weekend in just a few weeks. The former NXT Champion’s contract expired following the NXT Great American Bash, but he signed a short extension.

The former leader of The Undisputed ERA could give Kyle O’Reilly a huge rub on his way out following NXT TakeOver 36. However, he could be tempted to stay, considering that several dream rivalries await The Panama City Playboy.

Take a look at the five dream rivalries still awaiting Adam Cole in WWE.

#5. A rivalry between Samoa Joe and Adam Cole is on the cards in WWE NXT

samoa joe putting adam cole to sleep was amazing 😭🤚 pic.twitter.com/qfdIt5UmNg — eleanor ✨ (@eleanorlynee) June 16, 2021

Samoa Joe returned to WWE NXT in June and immediately knocked out Adam Cole with the Coquina Clutch. WWE planted the seeds for a rivalry between the two men early on, and it looks like their paths will cross again if they remain on the same brand for some time.

Cole recently spoke about his relationship with Samoa Joe during an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. When asked about the possibility of facing the former United States Champion in WWE, Adam Cole said that it would be a dream match for him:

“It would be incredible. Samoa Joe was one of the guys responsible for me actually discovering independent wrestling. Him, along with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan – Bryan Danielson at the time – I remember seeing those guys and being like ‘Oh my god, I have to watch all of their matches!’

“And I have never, in my 13-year career, wrestled Samoa Joe. We just never crossed paths. And I know things are very different now where we are unsure if Joe will ever actually get back in the ring, but you can guarantee if that day does happen, I will be hoping and praying as much as the NXT fanbase is that we have an Adam Cole and Samoa Joe match."

The Samoan Submission Machine and The Panama City Playboy could end up putting on some stellar matches in WWE. Joe is currently going for the NXT Championship, and he could face Cole after potentially winning the title.

Adam Cole has talked about several WWE Superstars who he’d like to face in the ring someday. Joe is someone who could likely give Cole some of the best matches of his career.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham