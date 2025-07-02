Adam Pearce to add blockbuster stipulation to Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for major reason? Exploring the possibility

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce added a major showdown to the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The RAW General Manager confirmed that LA Knight will be facing Seth Rollins at the NBC special event.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen the growing rivalry between Rollins' faction and the Megastar. On Monday Night RAW this week, Knight once again attacked the Visionary, leading to a massive brawl between them in the stands.

As of now, no stipulation has been added by Adam Pearce to this match. However, there is a possibility that the RAW GM might add Falls Count Anywhere to the Knight vs Rollins showdown. The reason behind adding this stipulation could be due to the former United States Champion attacking the Architect on the stands.

Also, Seth Rollins' faction members are highly likely to interfere in the match at SNME. Therefore, it would be beneficial for WWE to add a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation to this match, as it enables the company to book interferences more effectively.

Moreover, the Revolutionary's alliance has heat with other stars like Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Penta. This makes their interference likely to unfold at the forthcoming special event. Adam Pearce could add this stipulation in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The forthcoming SNME is set to take place on July 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. It will be intriguing to see how the storyline develops and whether the RAW GM will raise the stakes for the Knight vs. Rollins match.

Adam Pearce might make a bold decision for the Seth Rollins vs LA Knight match if he doesn't add a stipulation

If the RAW General Manager doesn't add a stipulation to Rollins vs Knight, Adam Pearce could make a bold decision. The authority figure could declare that all of Seth Rollins' faction members will be banned from the ringside during this match.

Additionally, Pearce could ban CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta from this singles showdown. This decision will allow the GM to have a clear finish to this match. Otherwise, interference and disruptions could lead to unfair results, giving an advantage to one party.

Adam Pearce is working hard as the authority figure on the red brand. It remains to be seen how he will handle the business of the Megastar and the Architect as they head toward SNME.

