WWE veteran to help LA Knight beat Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event? Potential explored

The latest episode of WWE RAW after Night of Champions saw the massive return of LA Knight. The megastar was written off TV after being brutally assaulted during his singles match against Bronson Reed on the June 20 episode of SmackDown.

Ad

That said, Knight made his surprise return last night on the red brand and attacked Seth Rollins. Earlier in the show, The Architect had gotten into a brawl with CM Punk and managed to slip away through the crowd. While Seth gleefully waved goodbye to Punk from the stands, Knight made a sudden appearance and ambushed him. The duo fought through the concession stalls before The Visionary managed to escape again.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Later on, WWE officially announced that Seth Rollins will face LA Knight in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, on July 12, 2025. While Mr. Money in the Bank could use the numbers game to secure the victory in Atlanta, CM Punk could come to the aid of Knight.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

The Second City Saint has been feuding with Seth for a while now in the Stamford-based promotion. Their feud intensified after The Visionary cost Punk his match against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia. This was followed by the brawl between the two on RAW after Night of Champions.

Ad

Following this incident, there is a possibility that the Chicago native might interfere during the scheduled bout in the premium live event and help Knight secure the victory. However, the above scenario is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

CM Punk to cost Gunther the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event?

Gunther has been scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Interestingly, this has been billed as the Hall of Famer's last bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The Ring General secured the title by defeating Jey Uso on RAW after Money in the Bank. That said, Goldberg made his highly anticipated return on the June 16 episode of the red brand and challenged Gunther for the title at the PLE in Atlanta.

While fans expect Gunther to retire the veteran in his hometown, Triple H and his creative team could have other plans. In a shocking twist, CM Punk might interfere during the match and cost The Ring General the title.

Ad

Last night on the red brand, Punk had a brawl with Seth Rollins. However, Seth managed to escape through the crowd. As Gunther tried to stop The Second City Saint from leaving, he got pushed down by Punk. Following this incident, the 46-year-old may interfere during the World Heavyweight Championship match after feeling disrespected by The Ring General.

However, the above angle is mere conjecture. Fans have to wait to see what happens at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action