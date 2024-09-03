Adam Pearce to announce insane stipulation for CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood? Analysing fallout of brutal beatdown on RAW

The recent episode of Monday Night RAW affirmed that the bad blood between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is far from over, as the Scottish Warrior viciously attacked Punk. This ensued when the Best in the World proclaimed his intention to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, only to be ambushed by McIntyre during his celebration with the crowd.

As a result, a match at the upcoming premium live event seems like a realistic possibility. For those unaware, WWE's next PLE, Bad Blood 2024, is set to take place live on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

If this match between Punk and Drew is made official, it will also serve as the rubber match between the two. However, this time, Adam Pearce could up the stakes by adding the insane stipulation of a Hell in a Cell match to finish off the rivalry. A Hell in a Cell match seems like the perfect stipulation, as the brutal structure allows both stars to punish each other in the most intense way possible.

Additionally, Hell in a Cell ensures no outside interference, making a decisive ending more likely. Reports have also suggested that a Hell in a Cell match is expected to headline Bad Blood 2024, and with the recent developments on RAW, a match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk seems inevitable.

In the coming episodes of the red brand, fans might witness Adam Pearce officially announcing this match, fed up with the ongoing feud.

Who is expected to win at Bad Blood 2024 if CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre takes place?

If the scenario materializes and CM Punk clashes with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024, the Voice of the Voiceless could likely emerge victorious, putting an end to their rivalry. The reason behind this assumption is rooted in the reports suggesting that Punk is expected to challenge the Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2024.

This year, Survivor Series is set to take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. If a World Title bout between CM Punk and Gunther is indeed on the horizon at Survivor Series, WWE might book Punk to win his match against Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood.

This victory would give CM Punk significant momentum, eventually leading to a World Title shot against the Imperium leader.

