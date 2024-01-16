Adam Pearce to award the World Heavyweight Championship to 41-year-old star if Seth Rollins' injury is serious? Exploring the chances

Seth Rollins took on Jinder Mahal on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After a vicious battle, The Visionary managed to secure the victory. Unfortunately, he left the match with the belt and an injury.

The World Heavyweight Champion had a noticeable limp, and reportedly suffered an injury on his left leg. He was helped backstage by WWE officials following the match. As of now, the extent of his injury is unknown.

If Rollins’ injury is serious and he is unable to compete for a while, he may need to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship belt. It so happens that only one man in WWE RAW can claim the title without a contenders’ match, and that is Damian Priest.

If the title is vacated, The Archer of Infamy can trade his Money in the Bank contract for the Championship, and Adam Pearce can make it official on Monday Night RAW. The chances of this happening are slightly low considering The Visionary was walking by himself backstage. Regardless, Seth Rollins may skip Royal Rumble 2024 depending on the extent of the injury.

Wrestling journalist explains why Roman Reigns is a better champion than Seth Rollins

The Visionary and The Tribal Chief are two of the top champions in Titanland at the moment. However, their presence and title defenses on the WWE TV are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

In 2023, The Visionary had over 105 matches while The Tribal Chief had only 11 matches. Nevertheless, wrestling journalist Bill Apter claims that Reigns is a better champion than Rollins.

"Because Roman Reigns is a solid wrestler. You can tell that he respects the title. I love Seth Rollins, one of my favorite wrestlers and personal people. But 'hahahaha' [mimics Seth's gimmick laugh] and the whole thing, the presentation... It just doesn't feel like a world champion to me until he gets in the ring, face-to-face with someone, and he is serious. That looks like a world champion. But Roman Reigns, to me, has the aura of a world champion. Seth Rollins has the aura of a sports entertainment world champion. Reigns has the aura of a professional wrestler champion,” said Apter.

As of now, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Damian Priest are the most speculated names for Rollins’ next feud.

