  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce to ban a member of The Vision from WWE Crown Jewel on Triple H’s orders? Exploring why it’s possible 

Adam Pearce to ban a member of The Vision from WWE Crown Jewel on Triple H’s orders? Exploring why it’s possible 

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:05 GMT
WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce (L), Paul Heyman (R). [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce (L), Paul Heyman (R). [Photo credit: WWE.com]

One more match has been made official for WWE's upcoming PLE event, Crown Jewel, on October 11, 2025. It will be Roman Reigns against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match. Paul Heyman made the challenge to the Tribal Chief on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which the OTC1 duly accepted.

Ad

However, there's one more stipulation that can be added by the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce. To let Roman Reigns have a fair shot at Bronson Reed, Pearce can ban a member of The Vision from the ringside. It's Bron Breakker. The Bad*ss is expected to influence the match and attack Roman Reigns. The order to ban him from the ringside could come from WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It's mainly because at Clash in Paris PLE, even though Roman Reigns had beaten Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker later spoiled the party for the Tribal Chief. The OTC1 had to go out on a stretcher because of the attack from the duo that night. He was written off from TV for nearly a month as he suffered a fractured rib from the brutal assault by the duo.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Therefore, to have a fair and final outcome at WWE Crown Jewel, Adam Pearce can soon announce that Bron Breakker is banned from the ringside at Crown Jewel.

Ad

Roman Reigns gave words of advice to Jey Uso on his future WWE path

After the segment with Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns came across The Usos backstage. And the OTC1 had some advice for The Yeet Master, who has been going astray for the past few weeks.

Roman Reigns straightaway told Jey Uso that he didn't need help at Crown Jewel, and that Jey should focus on what's in hand on Monday Night RAW. When Jey said that CM Punk was on top of the show, Reigns suggested to Jey that he go after Punk. Jey walked away in a way that didn't please Reigns. Roman then spoke to Jimmy about Jey, asking what's wrong with taking advice from him.

Ad

This segment on RAW has a lot of dark undertones. Roman Reigns is pushing Jey Uso to pursue a darker path to make a significant impact in WWE. On the other hand, Jimmy didn't look too pleased with Jey's actions on WWE RAW.

Later in the night, Jey Uso interrupted a segment involving CM Punk and LA Knight, where he attacked LA Knight, and later got punched by Punk. Jimmy couldn't resist Punk punching his brother, so he also kicked CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline with Jey Uso unfolds over the next couple of weeks. Will we see The Usos turn heel once again? Or Jey Uso will walk out of the alliance with Big Jim. Only time will tell.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications