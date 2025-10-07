Adam Pearce to ban a member of The Vision from WWE Crown Jewel on Triple H’s orders? Exploring why it’s possible 

One more match has been made official for WWE's upcoming PLE event, Crown Jewel, on October 11, 2025. It will be Roman Reigns against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match. Paul Heyman made the challenge to the Tribal Chief on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which the OTC1 duly accepted.However, there's one more stipulation that can be added by the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce. To let Roman Reigns have a fair shot at Bronson Reed, Pearce can ban a member of The Vision from the ringside. It's Bron Breakker. The Bad*ss is expected to influence the match and attack Roman Reigns. The order to ban him from the ringside could come from WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's mainly because at Clash in Paris PLE, even though Roman Reigns had beaten Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker later spoiled the party for the Tribal Chief. The OTC1 had to go out on a stretcher because of the attack from the duo that night. He was written off from TV for nearly a month as he suffered a fractured rib from the brutal assault by the duo.Therefore, to have a fair and final outcome at WWE Crown Jewel, Adam Pearce can soon announce that Bron Breakker is banned from the ringside at Crown Jewel.Roman Reigns gave words of advice to Jey Uso on his future WWE pathAfter the segment with Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns came across The Usos backstage. And the OTC1 had some advice for The Yeet Master, who has been going astray for the past few weeks.Roman Reigns straightaway told Jey Uso that he didn't need help at Crown Jewel, and that Jey should focus on what's in hand on Monday Night RAW. When Jey said that CM Punk was on top of the show, Reigns suggested to Jey that he go after Punk. Jey walked away in a way that didn't please Reigns. Roman then spoke to Jimmy about Jey, asking what's wrong with taking advice from him.This segment on RAW has a lot of dark undertones. Roman Reigns is pushing Jey Uso to pursue a darker path to make a significant impact in WWE. On the other hand, Jimmy didn't look too pleased with Jey's actions on WWE RAW.Later in the night, Jey Uso interrupted a segment involving CM Punk and LA Knight, where he attacked LA Knight, and later got punched by Punk. Jimmy couldn't resist Punk punching his brother, so he also kicked CM Punk.It will be interesting to see how this storyline with Jey Uso unfolds over the next couple of weeks. Will we see The Usos turn heel once again? Or Jey Uso will walk out of the alliance with Big Jim. Only time will tell.