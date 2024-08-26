Adam Pearce to ban The Judgment Day, Bad Blood update, Major Uncle Howdy twist? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

WWE Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic wrestling program on cable. The show first launched in 1993 and continues to entertain fans over 30 years later.

The next edition of the popular television series will be airing later tonight on the USA Network. The show should be an interesting one, as Randy Orton is in the house, a new tournament is set to kick off, and Bronson Reed will battle Braun Strowman in a battle of giants.

The man running the ship for Monday Night RAW is Adam Pearce. After spending several years as an official behind the scenes, Scrap Iron was promoted alongside Nick Aldis last year. Pearce runs RAW and Aldis runs SmackDown, with both men trying to one-up the other.

Trending

As the leader of RAW, Adam Pearce is regularly expected to make announcements and shake things up. This article will take a look at four different announcements Pearce could make on tonight's show.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4 Adam Pearce could ban the rest of The Judgment Day from Bash in Berlin

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day is one of the most impressive factions in WWE, but it has recently undergone some major changes. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been ousted, while Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito are part of the stable.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have a huge match at WWE Bash in Berlin, as they'll be taking on the two ousted stars. The Terror Twins have mostly been dominant over The Judgment Day, but the numbers game proved to be too much on RAW and it led to Priest and Ripley being knocked out.

Adam Pearce is surely aware of The Judgment Day's tactics and may try to prevent it. Pearce could announce that at Bash in Berlin, the Mixed Tag Team Match will have an added stipulation that the other members of the stable would not be allowed at ringside. He could even go as far as to say they're banned from the building.

#3 He could reveal when the winner of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament will face Bron Breakker

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most valued prizes in all of sports entertainment. The title has been around for decades and numerous Hall of Famers and legends have held the gold. The championship is currently held by Bron Breakker.

The second-generation star won the title by defeating the beloved Sami Zayn. Now, a special Intercontinental Championship Tournament is being held to decide Bron's number one contender, and the first-round matches begin tonight on RAW.

Adam Pearce could reveal plans for when the winner of this tournament gets a title opportunity. For example, Bad Blood is the next premium live event following Bash in Berlin, so this can be the perfect destination for Bron Breakker's next title defense.

#2 Adam could make Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable a Lumberjack Match

Expand Tweet

The Wyatt Sicks is a WWE stable led by Uncle Howdy aka Bo Dallas. He is joined by Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. As a unit, they are quite formidable, which is bad news for Chad Gable.

The former Olympian leads American Made, which also features Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers. On WWE RAW tonight, Chad will go one-on-one with the creepy and sinister Howdy, but many fans believe the bout will end in chaos if members of both stables aren't kept in check.

Instead of avoiding the chaos and fighting the wave, Pearce could instead embrace it. He could announce that the bout would be a Lumberjack Match. This means if a wrestler leaves the ring, the opposing stable can throw that man back into the ring. It could provide some structure to what will surely be a chaotic contest.

#1 He could announce that Gunther vs. Randy Orton will headline WWE Bash in Berlin

Expand Tweet

WWE Bash in Berlin comes before Bad Blood. In fact, this upcoming premium live event is set to air on Saturday and it will take place live from Berlin, Germany, as the name suggests.

Arguably the biggest match booked for Bash in Berlin is Gunther vs. Randy Orton. The two will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch from the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

Given Gunther's ties to Germany, the Austrian will likely be the biggest name on the card for Bash in Berlin. As a result, Adam Pearce may decide that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout should be the match that headlines the show. This would then mean that The Viper vs. The Ring General will go on last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.