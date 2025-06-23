Adam Pearce to ban three major WWE stars during Monday Night RAW due to important reason? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is stacked with some huge matches and appearances. After his return last week, Goldberg is set to make his presence felt this week on the red brand. In addition to that, the long-awaited match between Becky Lynch and Bayley with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line will finally take place on the show.
Apart from all this, the likely main event of this week’s episode is set to feature Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, to determine Randy Orton’s opponent in the finals at Night of Champions.
The high-stakes match has been all fans have talked about over the past weekend, with a teaser of the showdown featured during the ending moments last week when Rhodes came out to save Jey Uso from Seth Rollins. With the match having a lot of implications, Adam Pearce might ban Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed from the arena during the main event.
The trio has been dominating the entire WWE RAW roster lately, and with Breakker and Reed eliminated from the tournament, they want to take down everyone in their path, including Jey Uso. While Seth Rollins didn’t engage in action after Cody Rhodes came out, he has some heat with Uso as well, and he might make his presence felt during the main event.
This is the reason Adam Pearce might end up banning the three stars, just to ensure that a clean winner walks out of the arena as the finalist, with his ticket to Saudi Arabia punched.
Randy Orton chose between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for WWE Night of Champions
During the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show this weekend, Randy Orton addressed the upcoming match between Rhodes and Uso, with the winner set to face him at Night of Champions. The Viper stated that he would like to beat Cody Rhodes more than Jey Uso, to make history by becoming the King of the Ring tournament winner.
"I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena, beat John Cena, and get number 15 [World Championship] around my waist. Now, Jey Uso—he's another guy—[former] World Champion—he has proved himself; he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy that he gives you, the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma—everything about Jey just oozes talent. It's a very hard question to answer, but if I got to beat Jey or Cody [Rhodes], I'm going to go ahead and call it Cody," Orton said.
With their shared history, Rhodes and Orton would clearly tear each other apart in a potential showdown. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the King of the Ring Tournament finals.