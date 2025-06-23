Adam Pearce to ban three major WWE stars during Monday Night RAW due to important reason? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is stacked with some huge matches and appearances. After his return last week, Goldberg is set to make his presence felt this week on the red brand. In addition to that, the long-awaited match between Becky Lynch and Bayley with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line will finally take place on the show.

Apart from all this, the likely main event of this week’s episode is set to feature Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, to determine Randy Orton’s opponent in the finals at Night of Champions.

The high-stakes match has been all fans have talked about over the past weekend, with a teaser of the showdown featured during the ending moments last week when Rhodes came out to save Jey Uso from Seth Rollins. With the match having a lot of implications, Adam Pearce might ban Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed from the arena during the main event.

Trending

The trio has been dominating the entire WWE RAW roster lately, and with Breakker and Reed eliminated from the tournament, they want to take down everyone in their path, including Jey Uso. While Seth Rollins didn’t engage in action after Cody Rhodes came out, he has some heat with Uso as well, and he might make his presence felt during the main event.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

This is the reason Adam Pearce might end up banning the three stars, just to ensure that a clean winner walks out of the arena as the finalist, with his ticket to Saudi Arabia punched.

Randy Orton chose between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for WWE Night of Champions

During the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show this weekend, Randy Orton addressed the upcoming match between Rhodes and Uso, with the winner set to face him at Night of Champions. The Viper stated that he would like to beat Cody Rhodes more than Jey Uso, to make history by becoming the King of the Ring tournament winner.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena, beat John Cena, and get number 15 [World Championship] around my waist. Now, Jey Uso—he's another guy—[former] World Champion—he has proved himself; he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy that he gives you, the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma—everything about Jey just oozes talent. It's a very hard question to answer, but if I got to beat Jey or Cody [Rhodes], I'm going to go ahead and call it Cody," Orton said.

Expand Tweet

With their shared history, Rhodes and Orton would clearly tear each other apart in a potential showdown. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the King of the Ring Tournament finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More