Adam Pearce to ban WWE legend, Sami Zayn out of SummerSlam, Alberto Del Rio is back? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

By Love Verma
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:09 GMT
This week RAW is the final show of the red brand before SummerSlam. [Image credits: Adam Pearce on X &amp; WWE.com]
The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home show for SummerSlam 2025. The Biggest Party of the Summer will turn into a two-night extravaganza this year, generating more excitement among the fans.

Talking about the Adam Pearce show, the red brand already has a stacked lineup for the SummerSlam card. This includes Roman Reigns' Tag Team match to CM Punk vs. Gunther World Heavyweight Title bout.

As the forthcoming show is the go-home episode before SummerSlam, WWE is expected to pull some big strings. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on RAW this week.

#5. Bayley might turn heel on Lyra Valkyria and replace her ahead of SummerSlam 2025

At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch is set to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a two-out-of-three falls match. This match was announced after Valkyria defeated Bayley to earn a title shot a few weeks back on RAW.

There are already high chances of the former Damage CTRL leader turning heel after her consecutive losses. So, it's possible that WWE may pull the trigger in the upcoming episode of RAW. This could be done by making Bayley launch an attack on Valkyria and injure her.

It could lead to Bayley replacing Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025 and getting a title shot against The Man at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Alberto Del Rio might shock the world by making his return

The name of Alberto Del Rio is currently the talk of the town among the WWE Universe. Fans are speculating about his comeback to the World Wrestling Entertainment after he was forced to leave the AAA promotion because he suffered a loss in a loser-leaves match.

On RAW before SummerSlam, WWE might bring back Del Rio under the Triple H regime. He could be part of the Sheamus vs. Rusev storyline angle as they are all three part of The League of Nations faction.

It's important to note that reports have already derailed the chances of Alberto's return to WWE, citing that the company no interest in bringing him back.

#3. The New Day may officially recruit Grayson Waller

The New Day were engaged in a backstage segment with Grayson Waller on last week's RAW. Waller disclosed that his alliance with Austin Theory has ended as A-Town Down is injured.

This angle sparks the prospect of Grayson potentially joining The New Day as its newest member. So, it is likely that in the forthcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might officially recruit Waller to the group as a member of The New Day.

#2. Sami Zayn might back out of the SummerSlam match, LA Knight announced as replacement

WWE has announced a Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross match for The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, last week, we saw that The Herald of Doomsday defeated Zayn by using his rib injury as an advantage. This clearly shows that Sami is not 100% heading towards SummerSlam 2025.

Considering this, it's probable that The OG Bloodline member might back out from this forthcoming match against the former NXT Champion. Zayn could state that his ribs are injured, and hence he can't compete on August 2, 2025.

LA Knight could be announced as Zayn's replacement. This would give The Megastar a match at SummerSlam and prevent him from missing the premium live event.

#1. Adam Pearce might ban Paul Heyman from WWE SummerSlam

Paul Heyman alliance members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, are set to collide against Roman Reigns & Jey Uso in a tag team match at SummerSlam. Oracle is expected to interfere in this showdown and attempt to give Reed and Breakker an unfair advantage. Looking at the possibility, Adam Pearce may use a prevention method to avoid such a situation.

The RAW General Manager might ban The Wiseman and restrict him from appearing at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If not the entire PLE, then Pearce could at least ban him from the ringside during the Tag Team match.

