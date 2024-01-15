Adam Pearce to bring former WWE Champion back to RAW to face Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble? Exploring potential scenario

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce could be considering bringing a former champion back to the red brand after 419 days to face Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2024.

Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 by defeating AJ Styles. The Visionary has put together an impressive reign as champion and will be defending the title tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Jinder Mahal recently returned to WWE television and will be challenging for the title tomorrow night despite not winning a match in the past year.

Sheamus is currently listed as a SmackDown star but has been off television since his loss to Edge in August 2023. It was The Rated-R Superstar's final match in the promotion, and he currently performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. Sheamus was the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction, but the group has disbanded. He has not competed in a match on RAW since The Brawling Brutes' victory over The Judgment Day on November 21, 2022.

If Rollins defeats Mahal tomorrow night on RAW, he could need an opponent at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Adam Pearce could contact SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and attempt to make a trade for the veteran. The Celtic Warrior could use a fresh start in 2024, and a rivalry against Seth Rollins would be a great way to get fans invested in the veteran once again.

Vince Russo criticizes Seth Rollins' promo on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Seth Rollins' promo last week on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed the World Heavyweight Champion wasted a lot of time by going through his catchphrases at the beginning of his promo. Russo noted that he has nothing against Rollins personally but does not enjoy his character.

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning." Russo continued, "It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all." [From 42:35 onwards]

CM Punk returned to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023 and has already confronted the World Heavyweight Champion. It will be fascinating to see how long Rollins can hold onto the title moving forward.

