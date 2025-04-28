Adam Pearce to get attacked by suspended WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

After a chaotic episode of WWE RAW last week, there's growing buzz about whether Adam Pearce could be the next target of a recently suspended superstar. Gunther, who was suspended indefinitely after his vicious actions, may not be done causing trouble on the red brand just yet.

The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and the frustration boiled over on RAW last week when he got into a heated argument with Michael Cole. He later tried to attack Cole, but Pat McAfee saved the veteran, resulting in the Austrian star taking out McAfee with a sleeper hold.

As a result, General Manager Adam Pearce fined Gunther and suspended him, calling his actions:

“reprehensible and disgusting.”

Even though Gunther is suspended, there's still a strong chance he could appear on RAW in the coming weeks. The Ring General has proven he doesn't care about the rules when he's angry and after Pearce publicly embarrassed him with the suspension and fine, the former World Heavyweight Champion might decide to make a statement by targeting Adam Pearce.

Well, adding to the chaos, there are rumors that Gunther might be moving to Friday Night SmackDown soon. If that's the case, the former Intercontinental Champion could look to leave one final mark on RAW, and Adam Pearce could find himself right in the middle of his fury before the switch happens.

For now, these are just speculations, and nothing has been confirmed. Pearce will not be present for this week's RAW, so The Ring General could show up in the upcoming editions of the red brand.

Adam Pearce on missing tonight's RAW?

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to take place in T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, but it will be missing a familiar face. Pearce has revealed that he won't be present on the show due to "doctor's orders," as announced in a video posted on WWE's social media accounts.

Before stepping away, Pearce shared several updates for this week's show. He confirmed that Pat McAfee would address Gunther's attack, while fans can also expect to hear from Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman regarding their new alliance.

Adam Pearce added that Becky Lynch will explain her betrayal of Lyra Valkyria, and a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez is also set for the night. In Pearce's absence, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will take over the red brand's duties for the evening.

