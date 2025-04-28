  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce to get attacked by suspended WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce to get attacked by suspended WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Modified Apr 28, 2025 16:34 GMT
Adam Pearce to face a suspended WWE superstar
Adam Pearce to face a suspended WWE Superstar's wrath [Image credits: wwe.com]

After a chaotic episode of WWE RAW last week, there's growing buzz about whether Adam Pearce could be the next target of a recently suspended superstar. Gunther, who was suspended indefinitely after his vicious actions, may not be done causing trouble on the red brand just yet.

Ad

The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and the frustration boiled over on RAW last week when he got into a heated argument with Michael Cole. He later tried to attack Cole, but Pat McAfee saved the veteran, resulting in the Austrian star taking out McAfee with a sleeper hold.

As a result, General Manager Adam Pearce fined Gunther and suspended him, calling his actions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“reprehensible and disgusting.”

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Ad

Even though Gunther is suspended, there's still a strong chance he could appear on RAW in the coming weeks. The Ring General has proven he doesn't care about the rules when he's angry and after Pearce publicly embarrassed him with the suspension and fine, the former World Heavyweight Champion might decide to make a statement by targeting Adam Pearce.

Ad

Well, adding to the chaos, there are rumors that Gunther might be moving to Friday Night SmackDown soon. If that's the case, the former Intercontinental Champion could look to leave one final mark on RAW, and Adam Pearce could find himself right in the middle of his fury before the switch happens.

For now, these are just speculations, and nothing has been confirmed. Pearce will not be present for this week's RAW, so The Ring General could show up in the upcoming editions of the red brand.

Ad

Adam Pearce on missing tonight's RAW?

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to take place in T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, but it will be missing a familiar face. Pearce has revealed that he won't be present on the show due to "doctor's orders," as announced in a video posted on WWE's social media accounts.

Ad

Before stepping away, Pearce shared several updates for this week's show. He confirmed that Pat McAfee would address Gunther's attack, while fans can also expect to hear from Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman regarding their new alliance.

Adam Pearce added that Becky Lynch will explain her betrayal of Lyra Valkyria, and a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez is also set for the night. In Pearce's absence, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will take over the red brand's duties for the evening.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications