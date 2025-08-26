Adam Pearce is left with no choice but to punish Roman Reigns after what happened on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made an appearance on this week’s RAW episode. The OTC addressed the crowd about his conflict with Seth Rollins and The Vision. It didn’t take long before Paul Heyman interrupted the former Universal Champion, and The Original Tribal Chief threw hands against Bronson Reed. However, this incident led to some problems that may force the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, to reprimand Reigns.The Wiseman talked about insulting and disrespecting his Tribal Chief, while revealing that Bronson Reed will face Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. Mocking The OTC, The Auszilla also picked up the mic and fired some shots at the former Bloodline leader. Ultimately, the 330-pounder even claimed to be a Samoan, which made Reigns demand that he return his sneakers and acknowledge him.A brawl erupted between the two stars shortly after, causing security personnel to enter the arena. For a moment, General Manager Adam Pearce and his security team even separated Reigns and Reed. However, The OTC tricked them and launched an attack on The Auszilla once again, causing several officials to get attacked as well.This wasn’t the end of things, however, as Roman Reigns later launched an unprovoked attack on Bronson Reed, and did not spare Bron Breakker either. It should be noted that The OTC isn’t a RAW star, but a part of the SmackDown roster.Thus, making an appearance on the red brand and hurting the staff while ambushing other wrestlers could give Pearce no option but to levy a hefty punishment on him. Such penalties have previously been doled out to stars like Gunther, Kevin Owens, and many more. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Roman Reigns could face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the futureRoman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days before getting dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Throughout 2024, The OTC maintained that he would be back for the title. Reigns and Rhodes even cut a special promo in the football stadium of Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 Bad Blood, marking a temporary truce.However, The Head of the Table began butting heads with Seth Rollins soon after regaining his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa on RAW’s Netflix premiere. The former Shield brothers came face-to-face at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where they got eliminated by CM Punk. This resulted in a three-way feud that saw The Architect win a Triple Threat main event match at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Paul Heyman.Now, Roman Reigns is fighting The Visionary’s faction and heading to Clash in Paris to face Bronson Reed. Thus, he could also have a match against The Revolutionary in the future, with a fight for the World Heavyweight Championship between the two could be in the cards. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Hounds of Justice.