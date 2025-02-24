Adam Pearce to make top WrestleMania 41 match official on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored 

AJ Styles was officially moved to the WWE RAW roster during the Transfer Window after he returned at Royal Rumble 2025. Last week on the red brand, The Phenomenal One faced Dominik Mysterio and secured the victory despite Carlito's interferences. Following the match, Bron Breakker attempted to Spear him, but he moved out of the way and Breakker hit Dirty Dom with the vicious move.

Ad

Styles kicked the Intercontinental Champion in the head and reached for the belt, but Breakker beat him to it. This incident seemed to indicate that The Phenomenal One would be the rising star's next challenger. On tonight's episode of RAW, Breakker and the former WWE Champion can have a confrontation that will lead to a massive brawl. General Manager Adam Pearce is forced to intervene, and both superstars can demand a match.

Ad

Trending

However, the Elimination Chamber might not be the platform for it. With Styles returning to WWE TV and Breakker entering his first WrestleMania as champion, Adam Pearce can announce the title match for The Show of Shows on WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

This will allow the wrestling juggernaut to build the rivalry and enable the superstars to perform at their fullest potential in front of the audience.

While this is speculation for now, fans will have to wait and see what unfolds on the go-home edition of Monday night's show before the Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

Tonight's WWE RAW is a big night for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

SmackDown's General Manager showed a video to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi from the night of Jade Cargill's attack. It showed the superstar being put in the ambulance while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were walking off. While further investigations are pending, it seems that The Judgment Day members were behind the brutal backstage assault.

Ad

Nick Aldis had established that he would speak to Adam Pearce and investigate the situation, but the champions did not wait. On last week's episode of WWE RAW, they attacked Morgan and Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

On tonight's RAW, The EST of WWE and The Glow will put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against The Miracle Kid and her Judgment Day stablemate. This match should be the turning point for the women's tag team division and help build a rivalry that can secure a spot on one of the upcoming premium live events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback