Adam Pearce needs to make up for major star's inadequate booking on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker once again visited RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's office and confronted him for leaving him out of the King of the Ring Tournament. The former NXT Champion cut an impressive promo that left Adam Pearce stunned, claiming that he would dominate all participants in the King of the Ring Tournament.

It was the second straight week that Bron Breakker was furious with the RAW GM for ignoring him, and it remains to be seen what Pearce would do to make up for the inadequate booking.

Bron Breakker could replace one of the finalists for the King of the Ring Tournament

It appears that the only way for Bron Breakker to make it to the King of the Ring Tournament is by replacing one of the current finalists. At the moment, Gunther will face either Ilja Dragunov or Jey Uso in the semi-finals, while on SmackDown, Randy Orton will collide with Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga will face LA Knight.

Breakker could join the tournament only if one of the finalists is injured or is unable to compete. The other way is for the former champion to interfere and force Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to make it a Triple Threat Match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. This would be a surprise booking, but fans shouldn't rule it out.

Interrupting the Intercontinental Title match and starting a feud with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable and Big Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match. Zayn will have a difficult task ahead of him, but it is not so likely that WWE will have him lose the title so soon.

With that in mind, fans could see Bron Breakker interfere in the match to help Zayn retain and start a feud with him. Alternatively, he can show up after the match and confront the reigning champion, emerging as the next challenger.

It is too early for Adam Pearce to book Bron Breakker for a World Heavyweight Championship match

Bron Breakker has great potential and has been looking to make a statement since he joined the RAW roster a couple of weeks ago.

However, it is too early for WWE and GM Adam Pearce to book him for a title match against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Breakker would need to make a name for himself before becoming eligible for a title shot.

That said, it would make more sense for WWE to book him for the King of the Ring or a mid-card title first and then have him challenge Priest for the title.

