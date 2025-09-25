Adam Pearce to reunite previously split tag team after 534 days? Exploring WWE RAW possibility 

Adam Pearce could reunite a previously split tag team after over a year on WWE RAW. Bayley's split persona has been troublesome for Lyra Valkyria in recent weeks. The veteran appears to be torn between her previous light-hearted hugger persona and a darker side, switching back and forth out of nowhere. To counter The Role Model's gradual descent into madness, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion could officially join forces with Tatum Paxley once again.The two were allies in NXT until Paxley turned on Valkyria on the April 9, 2024, episode of the developmental brand's show, just a week after the Irish star had lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez at the 2024 Stand &amp; Deliver. The former partners reunited on this week's RAW, where a visibly tense Lyra Valkyria was seen venting to the NXT star about the ongoing issues with Bayley. The 28-year-old stated that she missed Paxley's unusual but consistent behavior and claimed she needed it back in her life.Paxley's current partner, and The Culling stablemate, Izzi Dame, interrupted the heartfelt reunion and warned the NXT star against trusting Valkyria. However, given their history, Paxley could quit her current faction and move to WWE RAW in order to reunite with The Bird Lady.The way things are going, it's just a matter of time before Bayley fully turns on Valkyria. When that happens, the Irish star may need somebody to back her up. This could be a perfect opportunity for Tatum Paxley to move to the main roster. Fans loved the dynamic between Valkyria and Paxley during their time in NXT. Therefore, as the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce should have no qualms about reviving and further exploring that dynamic on WWE RAW. That said, this is just speculation for now.Former WWE Writer questions Bayley's recent character changeAfter Lyra Valkyria told Bayley to stay out of her life on the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, The Role Model started appearing in cryptic vignettes, where she began showing her split personality. The veteran finally returned on the September 15 episode of the red brand's show, saving Valkyria from an attack by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.The 36-year-old surprisingly started hugging everyone around ringside, but when The Bird Lady approached Bayley backstage to thank her, she had switched to a completely different persona, lashing out at Valkyria for entering her room unannounced.That said, former WWE writer Vince Russo has questioned Triple H's booking of The Role Model. Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the lack of story and explanation behind Bayley's recent character change.&quot;I'm saying to myself, 'Is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story?' And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week heat, next week hug, next week heat. Where is the story in that?&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE Women's Champion.