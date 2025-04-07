Adam Pearce set to announce groundbreaking change to WrestleMania title match on WWE RAW? Exploring potential backstage chaos

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and WWE is preparing to host the year's biggest annual extravaganza. Several incredible matches from both RAW and SmackDown have been added to the card. However, one of those matches may see a major change, as Adam Pearce could make a groundbreaking announcement on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Bianca Belair is all set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. In a big announcement, Pearce could make it a Triple Threat Match by adding Rhea Ripley into it. Last week on RAW, The Eradicator had every opportunity to recapture the gold, but she lost the match due to The EST. Following that, Belair and SKY both faced Ripley's wrath.

This week on RAW, the WWE Universe could once again witness her mayhem, as Mami is likely to be blazing with fury. Rhea Ripley could cause havoc backstage, leaving widespread destruction in her way. She could take out a horde of security, leaving nothing but chaos all around. As a result, Adam Pearce may have no choice but to give The Eradicator what she wants.

Consumed in rage, the RAW General Manager could storm into Ripley backstage while the latter would be causing chaos. Confronting Mami, Pearce could assert that she would be added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. This could ring a melody to Rhea Ripley's ears, and she could turn and walk away with a sly smile.

However, this is entirely a speculative angle. With the rumors buzzing, it will be interesting to see whether this Women's World Championship turns into a Triple Threat showdown in Las Vegas.

Adam Pearce to send an ultimatum to Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 41?

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Rhea Ripley has been on a rampage lately. The Women's World Championship picture has been quite chaotic on RAW, with The Eradicator trying to get revenge against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. All three stars have been involved in brawls over the past few weeks.

There is a good chance that Adam Pearce could send an ultimatum to Ripley on RAW. He could make a bold statement, saying that Mami would not lay her hands on anyone ahead of WrestleMania 41. Well, this could be one condition that Pearce may put before her to inject her into the title match at 'Mania.

An announcement like that will help the General Manager prevent the ongoing chaos on the red brand. It will also add an exciting layer to the current feud that has reached a boiling point. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY could get involved in a promo battle against each other ahead of WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up on tonight's RAW. The Women's World Title picture will get much clearer after the show.

