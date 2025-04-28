Adam Pearce to step down, Seth Rollins’ wife to become Paul Heyman Girl, Lana is back? 4 Things that could happen on WWE RAW this week

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to take place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Last week's fallout edition of the red brand after WrestleMania featured many surprises, including the closing moments of the show, which saw Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker standing tall.

Bron Breakker saved Paul Heyman and speared Roman Reigns, disclosing his alliance with Seth Rollins and Heyman. Rollins and Breakker also laid waste to CM Punk.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on WWE RAW this week.

#4. Becky Lynch might join forces with Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch turned heel last week on RAW, where she destroyed Lyra Valkyria following their loss of the Women's Tag Team Title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, fans are anticipating that the Irish star might join forces with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, and become the new Paul Heyman girl.

This scenario could unfold when, in tonight's show, The Wiseman could reveal that their alliance has a newest addition after Bron Breakker. Further, he eventually disclosed Becky Lynch as the new member and clarified his intention to take over the women's division.

#3. Sami Zayn might turn heel on Jey Uso

Sami Zayn, alongside Jimmy Uso, returned last week on RAW to congratulate Jey Uso and celebrate his first World Heavyweight Title reign. However, there is a slight possibility that the Honorary Uce might turn heel on the YEET Master and eventually set a World Title match against him.

This attack could be motivated by Sami starting to get jealous of Jey's World Title reign, as he has yet to hold the title. An attack from Zayn could lead to their match being added to the Backlash 2025 card.

#2. Lana might reunite with Rusev on WWE RAW

Rusev made his return to WWE RAW on Netflix by destroying the Alpha Academy members. However, during his previous run in the Stamford-based promotion, the former AEW star had the Ravishing Russian Lana on his side.

So, it's probable that to escalate the hype of Rusev's WWE return, Triple H may bring Lana on RAW tonight and reunite her with the Bulgarian Brute. It has been reportedly that Lana signed a Legends deal with the company, so there is a chance that she could appear with her real-life husband soon.

#1. Adam Pearce might step down as RAW General Manager

Last week on the red brand, Gunther crossed the limits and attacked Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. As of now, the RAW General Manager has confirmed that The Ring General has been suspended and fined. Additionally, Pearce won't be part of tonight's show, and Nick Aldis will fill in for him for one night.

So, it's possible that Pearce might make a shocking declaration via video message, stating that he will step down as general manager, as he failed to control the chaos on RAW. Although this scenario is speculative in nature, a surprise might still unfold on the show.

