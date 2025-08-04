Adam Pearce to suspend former champion; Seth Rollins’ first challenger revealed? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this week’s episode

SummerSlam left the WWE Universe talking about the dramatic moments and unexpected twists that happened at the PLE. Now that the dust is settling after the event’s first-ever two-night spectacle, WWE RAW’s General Manager, Adam Pearce, is expecting a fallout from it and is expected to address it the moment it happens on his show.Check out the things Pearce might announce during this week’s episode of the red brand.#4. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are an official tag team after SummerSlamThe Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator (Image credits: wwe.com)After the intense Triple Threat match at Night 2 of SummerSlam, where Naomi successfully defended her WWE Women’s World title against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, Adam Pearce could announce on this week’s edition of RAW that Ripley and Sky are an official tag team.Their chemistry was evident during the match and even in their previous team-ups/clashes. A case in point was the Eight-Woman Tag Team match on RAW before SummerSlam. With the women’s tag team division gaining momentum, Pearce might see this as an opportunity to shake things up.#3. Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight at Clash in ParisLA Knight can't wait to get his hands on Seth Rollins (Image credits: wwe.com)Following Seth Rollins' shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at Night 1 of SummerSlam, where it was dubbed “the ruse of the century,” Adam Pearce could book Rollins’ first title defense against LA Knight at Clash in Paris. Tensions between the two Superstars had been heating up until the injury The Visionary suffered during their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.Things will certainly go nuclear between them, especially Knight, now that he has learned that it was all part of Rollins’ plan. The RAW GM might use this match to capitalize on the feud and give The Megastar a chance to let all that anger out in a high-stakes title bout.#2. CM Punk is slapped with a suspension after he does something borderline illegal View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship run was cut short to just five minutes after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took the title away from him. This could result in the Straight Edge Superstar being pushed to his breaking point.This week’s episode of RAW might see Adam Pearce slapping Punk with a suspension if he deems that the Superstar has crossed the line. Punk’s frustration, fueled by his rivalry with Rollins and former friend Paul Heyman, could lead to reckless actions that will certainly demand consequences.#1. Adam Pearce announces that Brock Lesnar officially signs for WWE RAWBrock Lesnar’s return at Night 2 of SummerSlam and attack on John Cena after his match against Cody Rhodes sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. To that end, Adam Pearce could also announce that Lesnar is officially back in WWE after a two-year hiatus and has signed with RAW.The Beast Incarnate’s history with the red brand, including its GM, combined with his intimidating presence, makes this a game-changing move for WWE’s flagship show. Further, Pearce might highlight the returning Superstar’s intent to dominate, potentially setting up a feud with the brand’s top stars that could lead to major matches at upcoming PLEs like Clash in Paris.