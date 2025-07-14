4 Directions for LA Knight after Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The match between LA Knight and Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event ended abruptly after the latter suffered an injury that got the wrestling community very concerned. The Visionary is currently in a major storyline as both fans and pundits speculate about his future, including the other Superstars involved.

Ad

Knight is one of the key figures in the aforementioned narrative, and with Rollins potentially sidelined, WWE’s creative folks must chart a new course for the Megastar. With that in mind, check out below what the Stamford-based promotion could be cooking up for LA Knight.

#4. Money in the Bank briefcase pursuit

Seth Rollins might relinquish it. (Image credits: wwe.com)

With Seth Rollins likely to be out of action due to his recent injury, it is expected that WWE will address the status of Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

Trending

With LA Knight pinning Rollins for the win at Saturday Night’s Main Event, there is the possibility that he could stake a claim to the MITB contract, arguing that his victory over Mr. Money in the Bank is enough to prove himself a worthy contender.

This might prompt the creative team to book a tournament to determine a new holder for the briefcase.

#3. Continuing the feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

The injury Seth Rollins suffered during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event has certainly disrupted his faction’s momentum, including WWE’s future plans for the group. However, Triple H & Co. might use this setback to concoct another angle where both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker blame Knight for their leader’s misfortune.

Ad

Such a narrative keeps the Megastar in a high-profile role, including The Visionary’s faction, where it could lead to intense tag team matches that could culminate at this year’s SummerSlam.

#2. LA Knight forms an alliance with Roman Reigns to counter Seth Rollins’ faction

Ad

Rumors and hints of a Roman Reigns return have been getting rife, suggesting that a comeback is imminent. If he indeed returns, this will be just in time for next month’s SummerSlam PLE, and this would open the door for LA Knight to align himself with The Original Tribal Chief.

Since both of them are at odds with Seth Rollins, Knight will serve as a credible ally for Reigns in countering Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This move elevates Knight’s status even higher and, at the same time, keeps Rollins’ faction relevant despite his absence.

Ad

#1. Challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight’s win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event also makes him a strong candidate to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans have been wanting to see the Megastar as a world champion, and challenging The Ring General for his belt might be the right move. Such a direction leverages Knight’s in-ring ability, mic skills, and fan appeal against Gunther’s dominance and intimidating presence.

This could come to fruition with the Megastar interrupting the champion during his celebration after successfully defending the title against Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, leading to a match at this year’s SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!