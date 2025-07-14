4 Directions for LA Knight after Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The match between LA Knight and Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event ended abruptly after the latter suffered an injury that got the wrestling community very concerned. The Visionary is currently in a major storyline as both fans and pundits speculate about his future, including the other Superstars involved.
Knight is one of the key figures in the aforementioned narrative, and with Rollins potentially sidelined, WWE’s creative folks must chart a new course for the Megastar. With that in mind, check out below what the Stamford-based promotion could be cooking up for LA Knight.
#4. Money in the Bank briefcase pursuit
With Seth Rollins likely to be out of action due to his recent injury, it is expected that WWE will address the status of Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase.
With LA Knight pinning Rollins for the win at Saturday Night’s Main Event, there is the possibility that he could stake a claim to the MITB contract, arguing that his victory over Mr. Money in the Bank is enough to prove himself a worthy contender.
This might prompt the creative team to book a tournament to determine a new holder for the briefcase.
#3. Continuing the feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
The injury Seth Rollins suffered during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event has certainly disrupted his faction’s momentum, including WWE’s future plans for the group. However, Triple H & Co. might use this setback to concoct another angle where both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker blame Knight for their leader’s misfortune.
Such a narrative keeps the Megastar in a high-profile role, including The Visionary’s faction, where it could lead to intense tag team matches that could culminate at this year’s SummerSlam.
#2. LA Knight forms an alliance with Roman Reigns to counter Seth Rollins’ faction
Rumors and hints of a Roman Reigns return have been getting rife, suggesting that a comeback is imminent. If he indeed returns, this will be just in time for next month’s SummerSlam PLE, and this would open the door for LA Knight to align himself with The Original Tribal Chief.
Since both of them are at odds with Seth Rollins, Knight will serve as a credible ally for Reigns in countering Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This move elevates Knight’s status even higher and, at the same time, keeps Rollins’ faction relevant despite his absence.
#1. Challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
LA Knight’s win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event also makes him a strong candidate to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Fans have been wanting to see the Megastar as a world champion, and challenging The Ring General for his belt might be the right move. Such a direction leverages Knight’s in-ring ability, mic skills, and fan appeal against Gunther’s dominance and intimidating presence.
This could come to fruition with the Megastar interrupting the champion during his celebration after successfully defending the title against Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, leading to a match at this year’s SummerSlam.
