Adam Pearce to suspend two former WWE champions on RAW after Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris in a hard-hitting match. However, his celebration was cut short by Bron Breakker, who hit a massive Spear on Reigns through the announcers table. It didn't end there, as The Dog of WWE hit another Spear on OTC1 while he was being helped by officials.

Ad

Bronson Reed then took over and hit three Tsunamis on Reigns, heavily injuring him. During the Clash in Paris Post-Show, Cathy Kelley revealed that there would be an update on Roman Reigns' condition on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce could suspend two members of The Vision.

Ad

Trending

After the attack, Adam Pearce removed the heel duo from the arena and threatened a suspension without pay if they tried interfering during Seth Rollins' title defense later on the show.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Granted, they adhered to the guidelines and did not show up during the main event. However, if it's revealed on RAW that Roman Reigns will be out of action for several months, Pearce could still go on and suspend Reed and Breakker.

Ad

This potential move would certainly make sense in kayfabe, as deliberately putting a proven draw like Reigns on the shelf is likely to prompt some response from the individual in charge of running the show. Adam Pearce already had his sights set on Seth Rollins and his group after The Visionary faked an injury leading up to SummerSlam to pull off the "Ruse of the Century."

Now, The Vision has once again stirred controversy at Clash in Paris with the attack on Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch's addition to the group. This time, Pearce may not let it slide and suspend the former NXT champions for their actions.

Ad

That said, suspending The Auszilla and The Dog of WWE would be a massive blow to the show's star power. Reed is a former NXT North American Champion, while Breakker has held several titles throughout his career in the Stamford-based promotion, such as the NXT Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

The potential decision may simply be made to restore order to Monday Night RAW. While it may be intriguing, the aforementioned angle is only speculative.

Ad

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed reacts to the events of Clash in Paris

While Bronson Reed came up short against Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, The Auszilla impressed everyone with his performance. The Australian star managed to neutralize most of Reigns' offense throughout the bout. However, given OTC1's vast experience in high-pressure situations, he was able to put away Reed at the end to secure the victory.

Ad

After the match, Reed and his stablemate, Bron Breakker, launched a brutal attack on The Head of the Table. Reigns was stretchered out of the arena and sent to the hospital. Following the shocking events of Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed took to X to deliver a strong message.

BIG BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERE SAY MY NAME WITH RESPECT!

Fans are excited to see the aftermath of Clash in Paris on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More